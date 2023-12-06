Alexis Bellino dating Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen ahead of rumored RHOC Season 18 return

The Real Housewives of Orange County is returning for Season 18 — and a lot will amp up the drama level.

Filming for the original Housewives franchise begins after the holiday season, and based on rumblings, it could be the most chaotic yet.

There’s been talk that Alexis Bellino will return to hold an orange after being away for several years. She took part in BravoCon last month, and her growing connections to the cast seem to hint she will be a part of the upcoming Season 18.

And now that Alexis is officially dating John Janssen, things will get messy. The situation has reportedly put the Tres Amigas at odds — opening up room for more drama as a new season approaches.

Alexis back in front of the camera without Jim Bellino is an entirely new ball game. She just ended an engagement and lost her mother, so Jesus Jugs has a lot going on in her life, and adding John Janssen to it could be the perfect storm for reality TV.

Here’s what we know about Alexis and her possible return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are together

After initially denying they were anything but friends, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are seeing one another.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the relationship, with a source close to Alexis and John telling the publication, “Currently, they’re not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other.”

Things are moving slowly, but based on a mutual attraction and recent events in common, the two bonded and are working through their commonalities together.

John is no stranger to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as he appeared on it with Shannon Beador. So, if Alexis has decided to return to Bravo, he knows exactly what he’s getting himself into.

How will Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador get along?

With rumblings that Alexis Bellino may be joining The Real Housewives of Orange County, there are questions about how things will go with Shannon Beador in the mix.

Just hours before Shannon was arrested in September for DUI, she was reportedly yelling and screaming at Alexis.

The two do not know one another and didn’t work together on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Alexis told Page Six, “Other than one incident in which I witnessed her shouting obscenities at me from across a restaurant, immediately prior to her very unfortunate arrest, Shannon Beador and I have never worked together or interacted.”

And now that Alexis is spending time with John Janssen, Shannon likely has feelings about it. How that will affect Season 18 filming remains to be seen, but if Bravo did ask Alexis back and Shannon signed up for another season, things could get dramatic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.