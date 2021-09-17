RHOC alum Alexis Bellino calls Kate Chastain ‘two-faced’ for shading her on Below Deck

Alexis isn’t happy with the things Kate said behind her back when cameras were rolling on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino called Kate Chastain two-faced for shading her when Alexis was on Below Deck.

Alexis appeared on Season 7 of Below Deck alongside her now-fiancé Andy Bohn and a group of friends. The charter was to celebrate Alexis finalizing her divorce from Jim Bellino.

It was pretty clear to the Valor crew that Alexis was not mourning her divorce. Andy and Alexis were all over each other. They spent most of the charter making out, regardless of who was around.

Then chief stew Kate commented on the excessive PDA in her Below Deck confessional interview.

“She just got divorced, and I don’t know if she’s trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she is doing fine! But you can be doing fine without having a tongue down your throat,” Kate expressed.

RHOC’s Alexis Bellino calls Kate Chastain two-faced

Although the Below Deck episode was filmed over two years ago and aired over a year ago, Alexis still gets asked about her experience. Alexis recently stopped by the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, where she opened up about what Kate said.

“Kate Chastain, she was like, ‘You are by far my favorite charter guest I’ve ever had,'” Alexis shared. “And so, when she got on Twitter, I called her out. Because after the show aired, she was like ‘Oh Alexis is this or that.'”

The RHOC starlet shared the Twitter conversation she had with Kate and revealed just how serious she took Kate’s words.

“So I reached out. I Twittered her back and was, ‘Girlfriend, you are two-faced! I was the best guest you ever had! Or is that all blowing smoke up my a**?’ And she was like, ‘No, no, I mean you really were.’ So, it was just funny,” Alexis spilled.

Alexis compares Kate to RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi

Not only did Alexis call out Kate, but she compared her to The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi.

“She private DM’d me after she tweeted on me. She’s like Gretchen Rossi, kind of like where she just likes to stir it up for the fame of it. And that’s not my style, so it’s fine. She’s a hoot, Kate is. She’s a hoot,” Alexis shared.

Alexis Bellino did call out Kate Chastain for being two-faced during her Below Deck stint. However, the RHOC alum doesn’t hold a grudge against the chief stew.

The truth is that Alexis fondly looks back at her Below Deck appearance as “a lifetime experience.” She has praised Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate, and the rest of the crew several times.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.