News RHOC star Shannon Beador arrested for DUI, hit-and-run: Here’s what we know

In the news we did not see coming on this very peaceful Monday morning, Shannon Beador was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was brought in by law enforcement for a suspected DUI and a hit-and-run incident, where she is accused of driving her car into a residential property and clipping the house. Law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ claimed that after the incident on Saturday night in Newport Beach, Shannon didn’t stop and instead turned back onto the road and kept driving before displaying some bizarre behavior. The Bravo Housewife reportedly parked her car in the middle of the road and got out with her dog — pretending as if she was just taking a walk. However, someone had already called 911, and when police arrived on the scene, she is said to have appeared wasted. Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was then taken into custody by the police.

RHOC star Shannon Beador booked for two misdemeanors

Shannon’s car was also seized as it is now part of an investigation into the alleged damages made to the residential property.

She was then cited and released without bond.

A representative for the Newport Beach Police Department said that Shannon was booked for two misdemeanors including “DUI alcohol” and “hit-and-run.”

Sources told TMZ that Shannon wasn’t filming for Bravo before her arrest, because the show is not currently in production.

So far, the reality TV personality has not said anything publicly about her arrest.

Shannon’s alcohol consumption has been talking point for years

Fans of the show know that Shannon’s alcohol consumption has been a topic of conversation among her castmates for years.

It’s unclear why it has never been brought up at any of the reunions, but this time things might be different.

The Season 17 reunion was filmed a few days ago, and Shannon’s castmates were ready to face off with her amid a rocky season.

Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson all had issues with the 59-year-old, who they claim had drunk-texted them a slew of information about her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Even Shannon’s bestie, and tres amiga partner, Tamra Judge, and former castmate Kelly Dodd, have called her a drunk, but the mom of three has denied that.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.