RHOC star Shannon Beador arrested for DUI, hit-and-run: Here’s what we know

In the news we did not see coming on this very peaceful Monday morning, Shannon Beador was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors over the weekend.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star was brought in by law enforcement for a suspected DUI and a hit-and-run incident, where she is accused of driving her car into a residential property and clipping the house.
Law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ claimed that after the incident on Saturday night in Newport Beach, Shannon didn’t stop and instead turned back onto the road and kept driving before displaying some bizarre behavior.
The Bravo Housewife reportedly parked her car in the middle of the road and got out with her dog — pretending as if she was just taking a walk.