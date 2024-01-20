The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. says Cirie Fields played ‘dirty’ in a new statement about The Traitors

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. was one of 10 celebrities invited to play on the first season of The Traitors US.

Filmed in Scotland, the reality competition show had 10 people with reality TV backgrounds going up against 10 regular folks.

The format didn’t work well, as the regular folks were too enamored with the television stars, leading to changes ahead of the second season.

The Traitors 2 has only celebrities on the cast. It was extended beyond just people from reality television, with a boxer, a former basketball player, and someone from the UK Parliament involved.

With the new season’s arrival, fans and former players have chatted online about the first season.

And someone who has caused some online drama is Arie Luyendyk Jr., who still appears bitter about the way The Traitors Season 1 ended.

Arie shades Cirie again on social media

While answering questions during a Q&A session, Arie took a shot at Cirie.

Cirie emerged as the first-season winner after surviving as a Traitor all season.

“Have you & Cerrie spoken since the end of your season?” a fan asked Arie.

“that’s a no. she won it in a dirty way in my opinion but she’s has to live with that and that’s all ill really say. if i would have won in the end then i would have left the game with a clear conscience. a lot was left on the cutting room floor during endgame[sic],” Arie responded with many typos.

Arie claims that fans didn’t see everything that happened. He claims that Cirie didn’t play the game correctly, even though her goal (and his) as a Traitor was to steal the money from the other players.

Arie also tagged the other two players who made it to the end of The Traitors Season 1 and came up short of the money. Those players were Andie Vanacore and Quentin Jiles, two people who trusted Cirie but finished as runner-ups.

Arie Luyendyk shades Cirie Fields about the way she played The Traitors. Pic credit: @ariejr/Instagram

Does Arie still feel guilty about deceiving people on The Traitors?

In Episode 7, the two remaining Traitors (Cirie and Christian de la Torre) sent an offer for someone new to join them. Arie accepted the offer to be a Traitor.

Arie then took part in Murdering Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from Survivor. Christian and Kate Chastain (Below Deck) were then murdered, leaving only Arie, Quentin, Andie, and Cirie alive in the game.

A vote was taken to end the game, at which point any remaining Traitors would split the prize pool. Arie voted to end the game, which would have stolen the money from Quentin and Andie, allowing Arie and Cirie to split it. But Cirie voted to continue playing.

Arie then quit, revealing himself to be a Traitor. In the final vote, everyone left voted to end the game, giving Cirie the win as the only remaining Traitor.

Below is Cirie’s take on what happened, where she claims that Aire tried to play the victim.

Season 2 of The Traitors US is out, and here is the schedule. Four episodes have debuted on Peacock, revealing the cast and the early drama.

A teaser also reveals Kate Chastain returns in an upcoming episode.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes episodes from Season 2 that have arrived in January 2024.

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.