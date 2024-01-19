The Traitors 2: New episode features a poisoning, a murder, a banishing, and a quitter

Peacock rolled out the fourth episode of The Traitors 2 on Thursday night.

Last week, the first three episodes for season two were made available for streaming.

Four players got eliminated (Murdered or Banished) in those first few episodes, taking them out of the running for the cash prize.

There were 17 players left in the castle, but host Alan Cumming had a few twists in store for his guests.

As a reminder, the players compete for a cash prize worth $250,000 if they can bank that much by the season finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother 10 winner), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Parvati Shallow (Survivor winner chosen as the third Traitor by Dan and Phaedra) were the first three Traitors.

And here is the cast list for The Traitors 2.

Someone got poisoned on The Traitors 2

The new episode began with Parvati still trying to hand off her poisoned chalice. For this particular Murder, the Traitors had to convince someone to drink from it before their slow death in the game would begin.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK was poisoned by Parvati. She wasn’t revealed, but Alan Cumming announced that someone had been poisoned. They would die as the next Mission ended.

Alan also announced that Deontay Wilder had left the castle. It meant Deontay, Peppermint, Maksim, Bananas, and Marcus had been eliminated, with Ekin-Su hanging on.

Dan and Parvati snuck off to discuss possibly turning on Phaedra.

parvati and dan already planning ahead to somehow get phaedra cut is so hard to hear but it’s smart as hell. #TheTraitorsUs #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Pd3LB01BZj — honey. (@adonaluv) January 19, 2024

A Mission and another death

The challenge of the episode involved the players guessing who had been poisoned. Doing so would land the group more money.

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Peter Weber (The Bachelor) found Shields on the last episode, so they were safe and ruled out.

People were slowly ruled out as everyone took part in a funeral possession to the cemetery. The final three candidates were Ekin-Su, Parvati, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset.

Everyone else had to vote on who they thought the Traitors had poisoned. They also had to announce why they were making the votes. This voting was done without discussion.

MJ received all the votes. They were (obviously) wrong, losing out on earning $20,000 for the pot.

Janelle calling Ekin, the woman Parvati poisoned, a "black widow spider" made me giggle. #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/5efSr4Sg8c — Abigail Adams (@itsabigailadams) January 19, 2024

A Roundtable Banishment to end the night

The day was spent with people arguing about why Ekin-Su got murdered. It led to many new suspicions, possibly helping the Traitors.

Chris “CT” Tamburello (The Real World and The Challenge), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), and Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) were the targets of suspicion from Faithfuls due to their ability to act.

Parvati also tossed out a claim that someone from The Real Housewives could be a Traitor – angering her fellow Traitor, Phaedra.

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami) was Banished.

Deontay, Ekin-Su, and Larsa were eliminated during Episode 4.

Here is a breakdown of the episode schedule for the second season of The Traitors USA.

And a teaser has revealed a new player is coming.

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.