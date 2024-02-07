The Traitors 3: Peacock orders a new season of hit show

Peacock has officially ordered a new season of The Traitors.

The hit reality competition show has performed very well in Season 2, leading to the network pushing an early renewal.

Despite The Traitors 2 still airing on Thursday nights, Peacock wanted to get a jump on The Traitors 3.

The Traitors recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Members of that Season 1 cast included Cirie Fields from Survivor, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor. Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore also took part.

Season 2 has started very strong, with people like Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Peter Weber from The Bachelor, and Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother causing waves.

The Traitors 3 is on the way at Peacock

NBCUniversal announced that a new season of The Traitors has been ordered. The good news has been relayed by Deadline.

Peacock also announced that The Traitors 2 became the most-watched unscripted series in the United States. That’s across all streaming platforms.

The network celebrated that the Alan Cumming-hosted series also ranked as the No. 9 streaming original series for overall minutes viewed in its first week on the platform.

New episodes for The Traitors Season 2 debut Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Past episodes are also available for streaming on Peacock. So far, six of the ten episodes from Season 2 have arrived.

After The Traitors Season 2 has finished airing, Peacock will debut a Traitors Reunion. It brings back the players from the recent season. They get to argue about what went down.

Alan Cumming is the perfect host for The Traitors



He shows up, serves cunt in his funky lil outfits, and sows the seeds of chaos, which is exactly why we all love him pic.twitter.com/jf8Bv0JIkZ — and MEGGY || attending the tale of sweeney todd🍉 (@and_meggy_hash) February 4, 2024

Deontay Wilder revealed why he quit The Traitors 2. The game hit a nerve with him and led to him leaving the castle early. It was only briefly addressed during an episode.

Dan Gheesling also recommended several Big Brother legends for The Traitors 3.

After Dan got eliminated on The Traitors 2, Episode 6, Johnny Bananas began trolling him again on social media. Bananas was the first person sent home and remains bitter about it.

With many people from hit reality TV shows who have expressed interest in playing on The Traitors, a new season should be easy to construct.

traitors season 3 official 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/BZh6hXE10x — alex (@alex_abads) February 7, 2024

More details about The Traitors 3 will come out later. It’s too early to know who will appear in The Traitorts 3 cast.

Who would you want to see play on The Traitors next?

The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.