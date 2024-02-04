Johnny Bananas trolls Dan Gheesling again after Big Brother winner voted off The Traitors 2

Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling continues to get trolled by Johnny Bananas of The Challenge.

Dan got voted off a recent episode of The Traitors 2, becoming the first Traitor eliminated by the players.

He didn’t go down with a fight, as Dan tried to shift the target from himself to fellow Traitor Phaedra Parks.

Dan was the 10th person eliminated from the show, following Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County), and Larsa Pippen (Real Housewives of Miami) out the door.

Having both Big Brother alums eliminated this early was surprising, meaning they won’t be there when Dr. Will Kirby (Big Brother 2 winner) appears in Scotland.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Deontay Wilder recently revealed why he quit the show. Host Alan Cumming noted that Deontay had left the castle, but he didn’t explain the reasoning.

Johnny Bananas is still bitter with Dan Gheesling

The Traitors had to eliminate someone after the first Mission of the season. Dan and Phaedra (Real Housewives of Atlanta) had to choose which Faithful would go home first.

They Murdered Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio from The Real World and The Challenge.

Johnny loves playing on competition shows and has found a huge fan following on The Challenge. Eliminating him removed someone who would likely battle for many safety Shields later.

Johnny was upset about the choice, taking to social media to claim that Dan and Phaedra made a mistake.

The Real World: Key West star has continued to show bitterness about his early exit from The Traitors 2. It intensified after Dan got Banished at a recent Roundtable.

“Dan coming out of retirement just to be sent right back in @DanGheesling #TheTraitorsUS,” Johnny posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He tagged Dan in the post, but Dan didn’t take the bait. The reference to retirement was that Dan was done with reality TV after playing Big Brother twice but came out of retirement to play The Traitors 2.

Dan coming out of retirement just to be sent right back in @DanGheesling #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/gTOZhRRPFW — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) February 2, 2024

More from Johnny Bananas

When Dan didn’t respond to his first tweet, Johnny made another one the following morning.

“I take solace in the fact that I never had a chance to play Turns out I wasn’t Dans biggest threat, his insecurities were,” Johnny wrote.

“Dude got outplayed by a Bachelor, Bergie, then ate up by a housewife. That wasn’t a banishment it was a MURDER #TheTraitorsUS @DanGheesling,” Johnny added as he tagged Dan again.

Dan gets shaded by Johnny Bananas again. Pic credit: @johnnybananas/X

Johnny Bananas and Dan Gheesling will be on the stage together during The Traitors 2 Reunion. It happens the week after the season finale airs on Peacock.

More news from reality television

Dan named Big Brother alums who should be on The Traitors 3. He shared those opinions during an exit interview from The Traitors 2. He made good choices.

Survivor players who won the Sia Award partied in Los Angeles recently. The singer invited them for some fun in the sun.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.