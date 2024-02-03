The Traitors 3: Dan Gheesling names which Big Brother alums should play next

Dan Gheesling was eliminated on the latest episode of The Traitors 2.

Several players clocked the Big Brother 10 winner early in the season. They then voted him out at the Roundtable on Episode 6.

It was the second straight week that a Big Brother alum was Banished, as Janelle Pierzina was eliminated previously.

This means no Big Brother people are left for when the castle guests come across Dr. Will Kirby during an upcoming episode.

Now that Dan is out of the game, he can speak freely about his time in Scotland. He also has some ideas for future seasons.

One idea Dan has shared is who he thinks should make the jump from Big Brother to The Traitors next.

Who from Big Brother should be on The Traitors 3?

Having played Big Brother twice and now being experienced on The Traitors, Dan was the perfect person to ask about fellow alums who should go to Scotland.

The first person Dan named was Britney Haynes. Britney appeared on Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14, with her second appearance coming in Dan’s second season.

Britney is gold when it comes to reactions to the game. She is very expressive and provided Big Brother fans with many great quotes.

“Can you image Britney and her theatrics?” Dan stated before adding, “I think she’s amazing TV.”

“And I think Derrick. My man does this for a living. He’s the true crime dude,” Dan added about Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur.

Would Derrick want to play on The Traitors 3? He has been focused more on his true crime stuff on television and through podcasts, so he might not take a break from it. But a $250,000 prize might be nice.

Which Big Brother houseguest does @DanGheesling think should be on #TheTraitorsUS season 3? 🛎️ pic.twitter.com/QD7BSmIljc — RHAP (@RobHasApodcast) February 2, 2024

The Traitors 3 is likely to arrive next winter

Peacock reported that viewership is up for The Traitors 2, suggesting a quick renewal is coming.

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel also said she wants to be on The Traitors. So that’s another personality from Big Brother who is already ready to go to Scotland.

In addition to Dan and Janelle on Season 2, Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore and Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly were on the first season of The Traitors.

