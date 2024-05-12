Survivor 50: When can fans expect the milestone season?

Survivor 50 is on the way, and host Jeff Probst has already been teasing fans about it.

Jeff recently revealed that Survivor 50 will be returning players, likely featured with a twist.

It has fans buzzing about the possibilities, including who might be on the cast.

A Survivor winner also teased their return in a photo that featured several additional alums.

While it’s never too early to get excited about a monumental season of the hit reality competition show, it’s also good to exude some patience here.

Even though Jeff, alums, and fans are discussing Survivor 50 at length, it isn’t even close to debuting on television.

When will Survivor 50 air on CBS?

The Survivor 46 season finale debuts on May 22. That’s May 22, 2024.

CBS viewers tuning in for the latest episodes have likely seen Jeff asking people to apply for future seasons.

Filming for Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 will happen soon, with the hit reality competition show on the CBS schedule for the 2024-2025 television season.

Survivor 49 will follow those seasons, with that cast expected to debut on television in the fall of 2025.

That brings us to Survivor 50, which will likely be filmed in Fiji shortly after Survivor 49 has ended.

The expectation is that Survivor 50 will debut on television in late Winter 2025, likely at the end of February 2026.

Sure, it’s fun to start thinking about the twists and turns producers have on their minds, but we will have to wait almost two years before the Survivor 50 season premiere.

Feel free to weigh in below in the comments section with your opinions on what producers should do to celebrate the 50th season.

