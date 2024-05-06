Survivor 46 castaway catches fire sleeping next to campfire

On Day 18, Venus Vafa fell into a deep sleep next to the fire, leading to a shocking wake-up call.

A new Survivor deleted scene was released. It features Venus on the night before Tiffany Ervin got blindsided.

As a reminder, Tiffany got blindsided by a move that Venus, Kenzie Petty, and Maria Gonzalez orchestrated. But Kenzie was still on the wrong side of the vote as Q Burdette became the smokescreen again.

Tiffany has revealed why she didn’t use her Immunity Idol – a safety valve that would have guaranteed her a spot in the final seven.

Tiffany also revealed some shocking details about that epic blowup by Liz Wilcox. Tiffany revealed Liz was invited to join them, but that one castaway stood in her way.

But back to Venus, who had an exciting night before Tiffany’s final Tribal Council.

Venus Vafa sleeps too close to the Survivor 46 campfire

“My unofficial role at camp at night is to tend to the fire – I’m always throwing in sticks and stuff because I’m freezing out here,” Venus stated in a new video clip.

“I’m always right next to it [the fire] cause I’m so cold, and I curl up next to it in a little ball,” Venus tells viewers before adding, “But I guess I fell a little bit too much into deep sleep because as I’m sleeping, I’m like feeling hotter and hotter and I’m like ‘what is going on?'”

That’s the moment when Venus realized her clothes had caught fire. Below is a video of her trying to extinguish the fire and her reaction to what happened.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.