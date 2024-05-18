Big Brother 26 schedule will be much easier on fans

A new Big Brother season is on the way for this summer.

Soon, the BB26 cast will take over primetime at CBS and the online live feeds.

Yep. The live feeds have returned, giving subscribers access outside the regular episodes.

A lot happens on the feeds that won’t make it into the episodes, so it’s advantageous to die-hard fans to check in on the hamsters.

But back to the Big Brother schedule, which has become much easier for CBS viewers to remember.

The BB26 start date is Wednesday, July 17. It’s part of a two-night season premiere, with the second part coming on Thursday, July 18.

What does the Big Brother 2024 schedule look like?

Big Brother episodes will all air at the same time this summer. CBS announced the great news, eliminating the need to remember the time to tune in each evening.

This is a huge treat for people with busy schedules, and now nobody will get confused about what night an episode airs later than the others.

Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights this summer, new Big Brother 26 episodes will air at 9/8c on CBS.

Episodes are also available for streaming on Paramount+, which is an easy way to catch up for fans who can’t tune in live.

Here is a brief breakdown of how the early Big Brother 26 schedule will look on CBS primetime:

Episode 1: Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c.

Episode 2: Thursday, July 18 at 9/8c.

Episode 3: Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c.

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 24 at 9/8c.

Episode 5: Thursday, July 25 at 9/8c.

Episode 6: Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c.

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 31 at 9/8c.

More news and notes from the world of Big Brother

The first Big Brother 26 TV commercial can be seen through this link. It provides a tease about what’s coming this summer, including host Julie Chen Moonves pumping up viewers.

A $750,000 cash prize is on the line for the BB26 cast, with another $50,000 available to America’s Favorite Houseguest. The prize amounts for each title have gone up in recent years.

CBS also announced that the BB26 cast does not include returners. New faces will be introduced to fans and a theme will be revealed later.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Big Brother 22, which serves as the second All-Stars season.

Big Brother26 debuts July 17 on CBS.