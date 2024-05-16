Big Brother 26 commercial debuts

A new Survivor episode featured a treat for fans of reality competition shows.

CBS and Global TV debuted their first Big Brother 26 commercials on Wednesday night.

The new Big Brother season arrives this summer, and Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

It was recently revealed that the start date is July 17, and the season premiere will take place over two nights.

Details about a theme and what viewers can expect from the season premiere will come later.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What we do know is that CBS announced there are no returners for the BB26 cast.

A Big Brother 26 TV commercial to get fans buzzing

Below is a video of the first BB26 commercial. It features host Julie Chen Moonves speaking about the hit show returning this summer.

Since the BB26 cast hasn’t begun filming, the footage is from past Big Brother seasons. They also drop the start date toward the end and advertise that episodes will air on CBS and Paramount+. Global TV will also have coverage.

Ariadna estuvo en esta casa también cuando jugó Celebrity Big Brother, pero este es para civiles regulares. Antes hacían 2 temporadas en el año, una para “famosos” y el otro para civiles regulares. #LCDLF4 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/9njv1itIgs — 🅷🅴🅲♐️ (@Hec718) May 16, 2024

More news from Big Brother

Julie is teasing more than just a new season of Big Brother.

She recently revealed her ideal Celebrity Big Brother cast. She also addressed the winter show returning soon.

Derek Frazier also wants to play on Big Brother 30. The runner-up from the BB23 cast wants another shot at the title. Could he do equally as well without The Cookout behind him?

People watching Big Brother Canada this year have noticed how the Power of Veto works differently. This led to an online poll in which many Big Brother fans voted to change the rules in the US version.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming service also features Celebrity Big Brother and the new spin-off, Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 26 premiere is a two-night event, running July 17 and 18. It’s starting a little later than expected, likely meaning a much shorter season than the 100 days from BB25.

We expect more Big Brother commercials to arrive in the coming weeks and months, especially when the BB26 cast is ready. We might have to wait a while since the premiere date is still a ways off.

Elsewhere, rumors about The Traitors 3 cast have begun. Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and several reality TV stars were linked to the show. We expect more people from Big Brother to play this year, following in the footsteps of Rachel Reilly, Cody Calafiore, Dan Gheesling, and Janelle Pierzina from the first two seasons.

Big Brother 26 debuts on July 17 on CBS.