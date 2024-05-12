Big Brother 26: Should BB USA adopt Power of Veto rules from BB Canada?

The Big Brother Power of Veto can be a valuable tool to shake up nominations during weekly gameplay.

A nominee who has won the Power of Veto can use it as a lifeline to get off the block, while a Head of Household can backdoor someone. But that latter option is not something used on Big Brother Canada.

Big Brother USA has the HOH, the two nominees, and three additional houseguests who compete for the Power of Veto.

Big Brother Canada doesn’t allow the HOH to compete in the Veto Competition until only five players are left in the game.

The difference is quite pronounced, guaranteeing that someone other than the HOH will hold the POV power on Big Brother Canada.

Recently, BB USA fans have been debating which game method is better, and a recent poll suggests some fans are interested in a change.

A Big Brother poll about the Power of Veto

X user TheSpoilerGirl1 posted a poll asking Big Brother fans about the Power of Veto.

“Should #BB26 adopt the twist and not allow the HOH to play in the power of veto? @BBCAN12,” she wrote.

Fans could select “Allow HOH to play POV” or “No HOH in POV” in the poll.

Many people responded to the poll, and quite a few want to remove the HOH from the Veto Competition.

More than 56 percent of the respondents are ready to adopt the Big Brother Canada twist.

“I actually like it. It forces the HOH to use their relationships to keep their nods [noms] the same. We had weeks the POV was used but weeks it wasn’t,” commented a Big Brother fan.

The fan is correct. If the HOH is not in control of the POV, they have to work with someone else and branch out in their relationships within the house.

Changing the rule for BB USA could shift strategy and help freshen the game, even though it takes potential power away from the HOH.

A poll asked fans if they would like to change the BB USA rules for the Veto Competition. Pic credit: @TheSpoilerGirl1/X

