Big Brother 26 start dates revealed

The Big Brother 26 season premiere arrives this July on CBS.

We finally know when the BB26 cast will grace our television screens and when host Julie Chen Moonves will welcome us to the Big Brother house.

CBS is returning to its two-night premiere for the hamsters and it should be a good one.

Julie Chen Moonves is also back as the host, where she will be featured during the premiere episodes, on eviction nights, and the season finale.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, we are likely looking at a much shorter installment than BB25. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Is everyone ready for a brand-new season of Big Brother?

When is the Big Brother 26 season premiere?

The Big Brother 26 start date is Wednesday, July 17. That will lead to the second episode debuting on Thursday, July 18.

This is a two-part season premiere, with the first episode introducing the BB26 and likely the first Head of Household Competition.

New episodes of BB26 will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays each week. The start time is set at 9/8c each night. That should be very easy for fans to remember.

Julie has already started counting down to the season premiere, and we expect her to keep teasing fans with new information as the season approaches.

“The countdown officially begins. See you all LIVE in JULY #BB26,” she wrote on social media.

The countdown officially begins.

See you all LIVE in JULY #BB26 pic.twitter.com/gGkysqdFH8 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) May 7, 2024

Additional details from Big Brother 26

CBS released several details about the BB26 cast, including a big one noted in their press release.

It states that this is a season of all-new houseguests, answering the question about whether or not there would be returning players.

Fans will get a new group of fresh faces to cheer on this summer. A $750,000 prize is on the line for the winner, and fans will get to vote on America’s Favorite Houseguest (they win a $25,000 prize). Recent AFH winners were Cameron Hardin (BB25) and Taylor Hale (BB24).

More news from Big Brother

Some big news about Big Brother casting was recently announced. Some fans thought it might indicate returning houseguests.

Big Brother was also recently featured on an episode of Jeopardy! It was a fun shoutout to the long-running reality competition show.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the two All-Stars seasons that brought back fan favorites (BB7 and BB22).

Stay tuned for BB26 cast information. The player bios will likely come out in early summer, but we should learn about the theme much earlier than that.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.