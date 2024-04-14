Big Brother 26 has some huge casting news

Exciting Big Brother 26 casting news was revealed this weekend, and fans are already intrigued by what it could mean.

No, it’s not the revelation of the BB26 cast, but it is about the people helping to create an exciting group of houseguests.

“Erin Tomasello and Holly Osifat, who won the Emmy for casting #TheTraitors, have joined the casting team for #bb26,” wrote Sharon Tharp in a social media post.

“Very exciting!” she added to the end of her announcement.

Sharon is a notable face concerning reporting on Big Brother, often getting great interviews from alums outside of their seasons.

This time, she has shared some behind-the-scenes news that could positively impact BB26 casting.

Who are Erin Tomasello and Holly Osifat from The Traitors?

The Traitors is a reality competition show on Peacock. It flies the contestants to a Scottish castle, where they compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Droves of viewers streamed the first season of The Traitors, where Survivor legend Cirie Fields won. A short time later, Cirie was seen living in the Big Brother house as part of the BB25 cast.

Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins, Moira Paris, and Holly Osifat won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for The Traitors. They helped create a cast that was half reality TV stars and half regular folks.

Watching the ladies accept their award on stage was pretty exciting, especially since it was for the inaugural season of The Traitors.

Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly were part of The Traitors US Season 1 cast, in addition to people from Survivor and The Bachelor.

If Erin and Holly can bring some of that magic dust to Big Brother 26, it could lead to a great season for the fans. And it could help set the stage early for a successful Big Brother 27 in 2025.

Drama has recently surfaced from the Big Brother 25 cast. Fans noticed that Matt Klotz was trying to rewrite history about his feelings for Reilly Smedley in the house.

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger addressed Matt’s controversial interview, with America calling Matt “dumb” for what he was doing.

The BB25 showmance also updated fans on how they are doing and what it’s been like to adapt to the real world after living in the Big Brother jury house.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. The Traitors US is streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother 26 debuts in Summer 2024 on CBS.