Celebrity Big Brother 4: Julie Chen Moonves teases a new season is coming, names cast members she wants

Celebrity Big Brother buzz has been created with some new statements from host Julie Chen Moonves.

The long-time face of Big Brother was on hand for the 2024 CBS Fall Schedule Celebration and shared her thoughts on the reality competition show.

Celebrity Big Brother was a show that CBS introduced as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics. It offered a $250,000 prize (the summer show offers $750,000).

The first season of CBB USA was in Winter 2018. It featured actress Shannon Elizabeth, Keshia Knight Pulliam from The Cosby Show, singer Mark McGrath, UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, and NBA star Metta World Peace.

Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won that first season, with television host Ross Mathews finishing as the runner-up.

Reality TV star Tamar Braxton won a follow-up season played in 2019, and MMA fighter Miesha Tate won CBB3 during Winter 2022.

Julie Chen Moonves teases a new season of Celebrity Big Brother

“I believe it’s going to come back. We usually like to have it on [the] opposite [of] the Summer Olympics. No, the Winter Olympics,” Julie Chen Moonves told Us Weekly.

She feels the show will return to television, but fans may have to be patient about a release date. The next time CBS will need the counterprogramming will be for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. That’s almost two years away.

Julie has spoken about being game to return as Celebrity Big Brother host, especially since it is an abbreviated season during the winter. The show has been controversial among fans, but the Big Brother live feeds always make things interesting.

Below is a video of some drama from the first season of CBB USA.

Who does Julie Chen Moonves want on the Celebrity Big Brother 4 cast?

Julie says that her “dream cast” for Celebrity Big Brother 4 would include Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady.

“I mean, this is the dream list right?” she stated.

She later mentioned that RuPaul is someone else she wants to see in the Big Brother house.

If the future cast reflects what has been done before, Big Brother fans should expect to see athletes, reality TV stars, comedians, and actors/actresses.

Even though she was recently on The Traitors, Kate Chastain from Below Deck fame might be a fun name to toss in the mix.

Celebrity Big Brother Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+.