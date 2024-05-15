The Traitors 3 cast rumors that included Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Jax Taylor, and Teresa Giudice addressed

Rumors about The Traitors 3 cast linked several familiar reality TV stars to the Scotland-based show.

It was an interesting few hours as fans debated whether or not Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie would be good at the game.

And since the rumors also featured someone from the Real Housewives franchise, it seemed there could be some truth.

A new season of The Traitors US begins filming soon in Scotland, and it will likely include familiar faces from the Real Housewives, Big Brother, Survivor, and The Bachelor.

Since the season is close to beginning, rumors have begun hitting social media again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest rumors have included Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, and Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Rumors about Nicole and Paris put down

Reality TV writer Sharon Tharp got to the bottom of the latest rumors and contacted Peacock (the network producing The Traitors US 3).

“FYI, I’ve confirmed with Peacock that the report going around about #TheTraitorsUS cast isn’t accurate,” she wrote.

“They were just part of a fun video filmed for the NBC upfronts,” Sharon added.

That should end these intense rumors, even if the quartet sounded like people who could make the castle exciting in Scotland.

Some new Traitors US 3 rumors got refuted. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/X

Details about The Traitors US 3

Viewers must wait a while to see new episodes of The Traitors. The third season featuring reality TV alums from the United States likely won’t arrive until next winter.

They film the episodes well in advance, but Peacock won’t debut the season for many more months. It gives everyone plenty of time to guess who might be playing the game and who stands the best chance at winning a new season.

More reality TV news

Julie Chen Moonves named her dream cast for Celebrity Big Brother. The Big Brother host is already talking about a new season, and Julie has some interesting names she wants residing in the Big Brother house.

The start date for Big Brother 26 was also revealed. Pretty soon, the BB26 cast will be taking over primetime on CBS.

Big Brother alum Derek Frazier wants to be on The Traitors 4. The BB23 runner-up recently tossed his hat in the ring. He also spoke about returning to play Big Brother: All-Stars.

Jeff Probst is already teasing Survivor 50. The noteworthy season of the reality competition show is coming up soon, and here are some important Survivor 50 details.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 will stream on Peacock.