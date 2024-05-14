Derek Frazier shoots his shot for Big Brother 30

Big Brother alum Derek Frazier is ready to return to TV.

Derek finished as the runner-up on BB23, where Xavier Prather was named the winner.

That season of Big Brother was dominated by one alliance, as The Cookout took all its members to the final six.

Derek often posts on social media about what’s happening in reality TV, and now he is shooting his shot for several shows.

There had been rumors about him appearing on a season of The Challenge USA, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Could Big D be an interesting name to invite back for a future season of Big Brother?

Early Big Brother 30 rumors from Derek Frazier

“Maybe next season of #TraitorsUS will call me,” Derek wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly revealing he is not on The Traitors US 3.

Big Brother alums have appeared on the first two seasons, and rumors indicate the cast members for Season 3 have already been contacted.

That’s not the only show Derek has an interest in appearing on.

“If not there is always #TheGOAT season 2. If not that, then I will wait for #bb30 all stars,” he added before writing, “There are plenty of opportunities coming up for us past players to play again especially a 2nd place winner! Manifestation.”

While it hasn’t been announced, it would make sense for Big Brother 30 to be another All-Stars season. It’s been a while since the show featured returners, and marking the 30th season with famous faces from the past could be fun.

It could also be interesting to see a season of Big Brother alums who finished second place during their respective seasons. It could bring back players like Paul Abrahamian, Tyler Crispen, Holly Allen, and Matt Klotz.

The GOAT is a new show hosted by Daniel Tosh that seeks to have reality TV stars from various shows competing against each other to become the greatest of all time. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Maybe next season of #TraitorsUS will call me. If not there is always #TheGOAT season 2. If not that, then I will wait for #bb30 all stars . There are plenty of opportunities coming up for us past players to play again especially a 2nd place winner! Manifestation 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/xyEXDvRB0g — Derek Frazier BIG D (@TheDerekFrazier) May 14, 2024

The Big Brother 26 start date was recently revealed. It teases the new season arriving this summer on CBS.

Early details about the BB26 cast were also revealed, including confirmation of the $750,000 prize that’s on the line again.

Many Big Brother fans are also debating the Power of Veto rules. A recent poll suggests fans want to change things up.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Derek Frazier’s season – Big Brother 23.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.