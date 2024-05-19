Big Brother alum rumored to be on The Traitors 3 cast, but which one?

The Traitors 3 begins filming soon in Scotland, leading to some interesting rumors on social media.

Several Big Brother alums are expected to be on the new season of the hit reality competition show on Peacock.

During the first season of The Traitors, Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore (BB22) and Rachel Reilly (BB13) participated.

Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling (BB10) and All-Star Janelle Pierzina appeared on The Traitors during Season 2.

The quartet of former houseguests came up short in the competition, but Cody and Dan made waves as Traitors trying to steal money from everyone else.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Viewers were very interested in those Big Brother alums, keeping the door open for more of them to compete in the future.

A specific Big Brother rumor about The Traitors 3

An online source that routinely shares inside information about reality television shows has shared an intriguing teaser.

The X and Instagram user GamerVev has heavily hinted that someone from Big Brother 16 will be on The Traitors 3.

“I heard [Traitors] 3 departure is early June,” posted GamerVev.

“BB16 lives on,” they added to the social media share.

That’s where the revelation ends, letting followers guess what it could mean.

Cody Calafiore was the runner-up on BB16. He returned and won BB22 before appearing on The Traitors 1.

That leaves several people who could be interesting players on The Traitors. Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, Big Brother 18 and Reindeer Games winner Nicole Franzel, and BB16 and BBRG alum Frankie Grande could all be potential cast members.

Nicole was also on that BB16 cast, and she has indicated an interest in playing on The Traitors. Could her recent BBRG win have helped her land that coveted spot in Scotland?

America’s Favorite Houseguest from BB16 was Donny Thompson. He was also on Team America during the season and has had a strong fan following since leaving the house.

Derrick, Nicole, Frankie, and Donny each have differing fans and could bring something unique to The Traitors 3. But we may have to wait to find out who has been referenced.

A new rumor about The Traitors 3. Pic credit: @GamerVev/X

More news from Big Brother and The Traitors

The Traitors 3 will film this spring and summer, and Peacock will likely debut episodes next winter. An official cast list will also be revealed later.

Rumors about Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were addressed. They and several other reality TV stars were linked to the show.

As for the other show, a new season of Big Brother arrives this summer on CBS.

It was also recently revealed that BB26 will have no returners.

Welp. The season is officially over. I honestly had the time of my life. Out of all the casts I’ve been apart of, Traitors 2 is my favorite of all time! What a cast! what a season! 🥰#TheTraitorsUSReunion #TheTraitorsUS @peacock pic.twitter.com/sM0eSlCSNO — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) March 8, 2024

Previous seasons of The Traitors are currently streaming on Peacock. All Big Brother seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock and Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.