Survivor 47: Jeff Probst teases details about new season

The production team is back in Fiji to film new seasons of Survivor.

These new seasons will air in the fall and spring on CBS, and new players will compete for the $1 million prize.

During the Survivor 46 season finale, we saw the first footage from the upcoming season, but they weren’t done filming yet.

Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 will be filmed back-to-back, allowing producers to introduce new twists that players haven’t seen before.

While some Survivor fans are already looking ahead to Season 50, we still have three new seasons to play before that momentous installment.

As usual, host Jeff Probst has been teasing details about what is happening in Fiji.

Jeff Probst teases a few details about Survivor 47

Survivor 47 began filming in mid-May, even as the final episodes of Survivor 46 were debuting on CBS.

Had there been a Survivor 46 Reunion Show, it could have complicated the schedule for host Jeff Probst.

Here is the first footage of Survivor 47. It was revealed during the recent Survivor 46 finale. The presentation is sparse because there wasn’t much to show yet.

“Every Survivor story begins with an empty page. It’s up to the players to leave their mark,” Jeff says in the teaser trailer for the new season.

“We are very excited to bring our fans another season of Survivor featuring 18 new faces who are ready to take on the Survivor adventure,” Jeff told Entertainment Weekly. “One of the most enjoyable parts of making Survivor is that you spend nearly a year looking for new players and then day 1 arrives and you turn the entire show over to them!”

We have also been teased with details about who is on the Survivor 47 cast. One player is a 59-year-old flight instructor named Sue Smey.

Another player is a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Pennsylvania named Sierra Wright.

“We never have any idea what will happen! It’s their game to play and we’ll be there to tell their stories!” Jeff also teased about the new cast.

More details and teasers will be revealed as filming continues and the producers learn how the twists and turns have played out.

Check out the Survivor 46 teaser trailer and hear from the new castaways.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.