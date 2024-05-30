Kenzie got married after winning Survivor 46, shared some beautiful wedding photos

Kenzie Petty had to postpone her wedding to play Survivor.

It was a good move, as Kenzie won Survivor 46 and its $1 million prize.

Her patient and loving husband, Jackson, supported her decision to take on the reality competition show.

Kenzie and Jackson got married after she returned home from Fiji, and many friends and family members were present.

Lost in the commotion of the big Survivor 46 season finale were some great photos that Kenzie shared online.

Could we see Kenzie return for Survivor 50? Stay tuned! Jeff Probst has already revealed that the Survivor 50 cast features returning players.

“Some pictures from the wedding we pushed,” Kenzie began an Instagram post sharing photos from her wedding day.

“We were about to sign contracts to elope in Iceland when Survivor called for the first time and asked me if I was available over the summer,” Kenzie added, revealing how her plans were altered.

“I came in and told Jackson about the call and was like maybe we should wait to move the wedding until I get another interview or something and he was immediately like ‘nope, you’re getting on, we’re moving it'” Kenzie wrote about Jackson. “He believed in me when I didn’t believe it for myself. And thank goodness I listened because he was right and I ended up on the island.”

After returning home from filming, the couple had a “little backyard wedding” that is showcased in the Instagram post below.

The second image of the post features Jackson dipping Kenzie as attendants hold sparklers to set the mood.

More news from the dramatic Survivor 46 cast

There has been much drama on social media following the Survivor 46 broadcast on CBS.

Much infighting has happened between cast members, especially due to Maria Gonzales voting for Kenzie to win.

Maria revealed why she voted for Kenzie, but some Survivor fans don’t agree with her assessment.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.