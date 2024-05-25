Q Burdette promises cash rewards for players from ‘each season’ coming out of his pocket

Q Burdette from Survivor 46 is ready to take over for Sia.

Following the news that the Sia Prize has ended, Q posted on social media that he would begin giving out cash prizes.

It’s the end of an era as Sia ends her run of giving out prizes to her favorite Survivor players.

It has become a post-season routine for Survivor fans to guess which players would be Sia’s favorites.

Much chatter surrounded Charlie Davis possibly winning one of her prizes after he came up short during the Survivor 46 finale.

Regarding that fateful finale vote, Maria Gonzalez revealed why she voted for Kenzie Petty to win. It was a surprising revelation from her.

Q Burdette is ready to become the new Sia for Survivor

Using his Instagram Stories to drum up interest, Q posted a message and a poll to get Survivor fans involved.

He asked Instagram users to vote for who they thought should win the money but asked people to pick a tribe first.

Q didn’t clarify whether or not fans would get the final decision or if he was using the interactions to help him decide on the winner.

“Since Sia money is no more: I will be picking 1 player and giving them $20,000 each season! Starting with season 46!” Q wrote.

“Vote for who you think should win the $20,000,” Q added before posting the first poll.

Fans were asked to pick a tribe from which the winner would be selected. The choices are (of course) Siga, Yanu, and Nami.

A poll was posted by Survivor 46 alum, Q Burdette. Pic credit: @QuintaviusBurdetter/Instagram

Q is having lots of fun after Survivor season

Below is a post Q shared on Instagram featuring some of the ladies from Survivor 46. He can be seen wearing his favorite clothing item from Fiji.

“Who’s Charlie? I keep the Angels with me! 🫶🏾🤪 Q-Squirts 😂😂😂 🫣🫣 #Survivor46 #finale #Q-Skirt,” he wrote as the caption.

Now that the finale has aired, the castaways can begin sharing more about their experiences and reactions to the season.

