Charlie Davis shares video singing Taylor Swift in shower to deal with losing Survivor 46

Charlie Davis proved on Survivor 46 that he is the biggest Taylor Swift fan the show has seen.

It even led to a jury member (Tiffany Ervin) lashing out at him during the final speeches.

But Charlie isn’t ashamed about being a part of the Swifties (Taylor Swift fan group).

During the Survivor 46 season finale, Charlie lost the jury vote to Kenzie Petty.

Had his bestie from the game, Maria Gonzalez, voted for him, it would have created a tie. Ben Katzman also said he would have voted for Charlie to break the tie.

The vote means Charlie likely missed out on winning the $1 million due to how Maria voted. Now that he can share his feelings about what happened in Fiji, Charlie posted a video on social media.

Charlie Davis posts about missing out on winning Survivor 46

Taylor Swift’s The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived plays in the background of the new Charlie Davis video.

While he is getting drenched in the shower (while also fully clothed), Charlie sings about dying inside due to something someone did. It’s easy to guess that he is referencing Maria.

“When your number one ally doesnt vote for you to win Survivor and you lose $1,000,000 by one vote,” reads the text he placed on the video.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.