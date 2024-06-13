Big Brother All-Star Nicole Anthony celebrates wedding anniversary

Nicole Anthony is enjoying life as a married woman.

America’s Favorite Houseguest from Big Brother 21 recently celebrated her wedding anniversary.

No, we aren’t talking years yet, but Nicole wanted to mark the three-month anniversary of getting hitched to her husband.

Big Brother fans met Nicole when she played during the summer of 2019. Nicole bonded closely with Cliff Hogg, but the duo struggled against a large BB21 alliance.

Nicole and Cliff nearly reached the end, but Cliff finished in fourth place, and Nicole settled for third.

Big Brother invited Nicole to play on All-Stars 2 (BB22) the following summer.

Nicole Anthony celebrates her three-month wedding anniversary

“3 months ago today I married my best friend. My rock. My love. My forever & always ❤️💚,” Nicole captioned a new Instagram post.

The post features a fun video of the couple on their wedding day. See if you can pause any fellow Big Brother alums as they celebrate with Nicole’s family and friends.

Nicole got married in March 2024

It was in March 2024 that Nicole walked down the aisle to meet her husband, Brian Fontanez.

After that, the couple went on a fun honeymoon, and Nicole frequently posts notes on social media about enjoying being married.

Below is a post that Nicole shared that features some beautiful wedding photos.

“The pictures are in! 📸 Annnnd we received our marriage license in the mail! NOW it’s OFFICIALLY official! haha,” Nicole captioned the post.

The beautiful bride and her husband can be seen posing for photos. There is also a great capture of the couple at the altar during the wedding ceremony.

More news and notes from Big Brother

Two Big Brother alums are on The Traitors 3 cast. A new season is already being filmed in Scotland with people from various reality television shows.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie is now a father. Jackson recently shared some fun photos of his new baby and his wife. Yes, Jackson also recently got married.

A Big Brother-themed cruise was also announced. Many alums are attached to this fun cruise, where fans can get up close and personal with the former players. That includes Janelle Pierzina, Rachel Reilly, and Cory Wurtenberger.

A new season of Big Brother also arrives in primetime this summer. The two-night season premiere begins on July 17. CBS has already advertised it as a group of newbies living in the Big Brother house.

Previous Big Brother seasons are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons with Nicole Anthony (BB21 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.