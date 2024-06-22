Big Brother 21 reunion happens on Broadway

A reunion of Big Brother 21 cast members recently happened under the bright lights of Broadway.

A trio of BB21 alums hung out in New York City with their significant others and shared a special moment.

These folks were featured during the Big Brother season in the summer of 2019.

BB21 was the season that Jackson Michie won, with Holly Allen finishing as the runner-up.

Nicole Anthony, who was at the Broadway reunion this past week, finished in third place on BB21 and was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. She returned later for Big Brother 22.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ovi Kabir, who finished 15th place and was the second person evicted on BB21, was also there as they joined Tommy Bracco for a performance of his Broadway show. Tommy finished that season in fifth place.

A Broadway reunion for Big Brother 21 alums and their significant others

“They say the NEON LIGHTS are bright on Broadway?!” Nicole wrote on Instagram.

“Then they ain’t ever seen @tommybracco perform! What an absolute shining star 🌟 And what a wonderful day overall!! Love these people right here ❤️,” Nicole added to her Instagram post.

Her post also featured five photos of the Big Brother trio — Nicole, Ovi, and Tommy — along with Nicole’s new husband Brian and Ovi’s fiancee, Hannah.

Nicole recently celebrated a wedding anniversary with Brian, and it was very recently that Ovi became engaged.

Tommy is engaged to Joey Macli.

Fun responses to Nicole’s post

The folks attending the reunion and fellow BB21 alum Christie Murphy posted comments on the photos.

“So fun getting to see you & catch up,” wrote Hannah.

“What a special moment to have you all there😭 love you so so much,” Tommy shared.

“So great to see this amazing person do his thing ❤️ great time with great people,” Brian posted.

“Love these beautiful happy faces so much ❤️,” noted Christie.

Responses to Nicole Anthony’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @StrongIslandNicole/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

Several Big Brother alums are on The Traitors 3. They will try to do better than the alums who appeared in the first two seasons.

Teasers for Big Brother 26 are also out. The new season begins on July 17 and features a two-day season premiere.

A new book called The Big Brother Bible has been released. It gives detailed accounts of the show and features exclusive interviews from people involved in the first 25 years of production.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Big Brother 21 season from 2019.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.