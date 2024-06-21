The Big Brother Bible has arrived: A look at ’25 Years of America’s Summertime Guilty Pleasure’

A new book called The Big Brother Bible has been released.

Covering the history of the hit reality competition show, this could be a fun read for die-hard fans.

As the Big Brother 26 season draws closer, the book could provide entertainment when the live feeds are down this summer.

Many folks were interviewed for this book, including host Julie Chen Moonves and alums like Janelle Pierzina and BB13 winner Rachel Reilly.

Written by Brody Stuart-Verner, it advertises “25 Years of America’s Summertime Guilty Pleasure” inside.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even die-hard fans could learn some new things from this book, as people involved in casting and production also revealed some secrets.

What is The Big Brother Bible?

A recent social media post states that The Big Brother Bible features “interviews with over 100 contestants and behind-the-scenes crew including Julie Chen, Allison Grodner, Janelle, Kaysar + more!”

Below is an image of the book’s cover (Note: the retweeting contest is over).

RETWEET for a chance to win a signed copy of my new book, “The Big Brother Bible: 25 Years of America’s Summertime Guilty Pleasure,” featuring interviews with over 100 contestants and behind-the-scenes crew including Julie Chen, Allison Grodner, Janelle, Kaysar + more! 💛 pic.twitter.com/5ANyYNX7Pn — The Big Brother Bible (@bigbrobible) June 13, 2024

“The Big Brother Bible is out!” Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina wrote on social media.

“This book gives us 25 years of America’s Summertime guilty pleasure. Julie Chen, myself, Rachel and casting directors were interviewed for the book. I read it and loved it! So many throw back moments and it’s super funny!” she added.

The Big Brother Bible is out! This book gives us 25 years of America’s Summertime guilty pleasure. Julie Chen, myself, Rachel and casting directors were interviewed for the book. I read it and loved it! So many throw back moments and it’s super funny! 😄 https://t.co/oLmksBghwu pic.twitter.com/nFgZsTqth6 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 20, 2024

More specific stories you can find inside have also been shared, including two-time Big Brother player James Rhine stating that All-Stars 2 (BB22) lacked many big hitters.

“To not have Rachel [Reilly], to not have Vanessa [Rousso], to not have Dr. Will [Kirby], to not have Derrick [Levasseur], to not have Dan [Gheesling]… What do you really have at that point? Small Stars is what I called it,” James is quoted as saying.

A post sharing that quote also states that the book contains interviews with “Julie Chen-Moonves, Allison Grodner, Robyn Kass, Dr. Drew, and over 100 contestants & producers.”

.@jamesrhine saying what we all think. BB22 can’t be compared to BB7.

.

Order your copy of the Big Brother Bible today at https://t.co/T9mhxE9pGV, featuring exclusive interviews with Julie Chen-Moonves, Allison Grodner, Robyn Kass, Dr. Drew, and over 100 contestants & producers. pic.twitter.com/nT9GIGG0cQ — The Big Brother Bible (@bigbrobible) June 13, 2024

The Big Brother Bible can be ordered through Amazon, Kindle, and directly from the author.

“Based on unprecedented access, including stunning interviews with more than one hundred producers and contestants, the Big Brother Bible offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of a pioneering social experiment that has captivated viewers with its drama, strategy and twists, for nearly a quarter century,” advertises the book.

More news from Big Brother

Big Brother 26 teases are getting posted online. It has helped raise interest for the upcoming season, which debuts with a two-night premiere on July 17 and 18.

Many fans have also shared advice for the BB26 cast. The new group is competing for $750,000 this summer, and fans want them to be prepared. Maybe they should also read The Big Brother Bible.

Meanwhile, there are two Big Brother alums playing on The Traitors 3. Filming already began in Scotland and Peacock should debut those episodes this winter.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the All-Stars seasons featuring Janelle Pierzina (BB7 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.