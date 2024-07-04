Big Brother fans asked ‘Are you ready?’ by Julie Chen Moonves

Big Brother 26 is coming, and the host wants to know if you are ready.

Julie Chen Moonves took to social media to tease an image from inside the Big Brother house.

The image features the Memory Wall, where we would typically see the faces of the houseguests.

The Memory Wall also serves as a visual aid during the weekly Nomination Ceremony.

It won’t be much longer until fans find out who has become the first nominees of the summer.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everything gets started on Wednesday, July 17, as CBS kicks off a two-night premiere event.

Julie Chen Moonves teases Big Brother 26

“But are you ready?” Julie asked on a new social media post.

She also tagged BB26 on the post, which is a big tease about the upcoming season.

This is familiar territory for the long-time host, as she loves to help advertise the show by teasing fans on social media.

More from Julie and Big Brother 26

Julie also shared a BB26 tease that featured Zingbot a short time ago.

Zingbot is a robot who enters the house midway through the season to crack jokes at the expense of the houseguests. Fans are split on whether or not they like Zingbot, but he typically gets the players chatting.

In the advertisement below, Julie and Zingbot take turns priming fans for this summer.

We expect Zingbot to pop up in the Big Brother 26 house this summer and for the jokes to lead to joking among the players as the season progresses.

⚡️⚡️ ZING ⚡️⚡️ Summer is here and #BB26 is less than one month away. Are you ready for it? #BigBrother 🤗💙 See you July 17! pic.twitter.com/WFF8Ps4AqV — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 20, 2024

Big Brother news and notes

Here is everything we know about Big Brother 26 (so far). Soon, the new houseguests will take over primetime, giving fans many hours of entertainment each week.

A new way to watch Big Brother seasons for free has arrived. Here’s a link to information on watching past seasons without having to sign up for a premium service.

A Big Brother alum recently teased being on BB26. They also teased a possible theme for the Summer 2024 season, even though it is unlikely to happen.

The $750,000 prize is back this summer, giving the new players something to compete for. Everyone on the BB26 cast also gets paid to play the game.

Stay tuned to find out the names and bios of the BB26 cast members. CBS will likely drop that information a few days before premiere night.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+, which will also provide live feed access this summer.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.