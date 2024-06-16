Big Brother 26 cast members will all be paid to play the game

The Big Brother 26 cast members could earn good money this summer.

A $750,000 prize is up for grabs for the BB26 winner. So is $50,000 for the player named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

There is also that nice $75,000 prize for finishing as the BB26 runner-up.

In addition to the prizes on the line, the houseguests are also paid for their time.

Last summer, Jag Bains was named the Big Brother 25 winner. Matt Klotz was the runner-up, and Bowie Jane finished in third place.

America’s Favorite Houseguest from the BB25 cast was Cameron Hardin.

All Big Brother 26 cast members earn a stipend

Big Brother cast members receive a weekly stipend for appearing on television and on the live feeds.

Lasting longer in the game means getting paid more. And the people who make it to the Big Brother jury phase get a nice bump in overall payment for the summer.

In early seasons, the houseguests could make $750 per week, and more recent seasons saw those weekly stipends at $1,000. The amount may have also been increased for the BB26 cast, but that is unconfirmed.

Working only from those numbers, lasting 10 weeks in the game leads to at least $10,000 for players. The players who have made it to the jury continue getting paid stipends, even while living in the jury house.

Earnings of at least $4,000 for a month of work in the summer is a pretty nice paycheck for many people.

Soon, we will learn who is playing the game this time.

New from Big Brother alums and BB26

A new season of Big Brother arrives with a two-day season premiere. The premiere is spread across July 17 and 18, with Julie Chen Moonves back as the host.

CBS just released a BB26 teaser that can be viewed here, and it teases what’s coming for the new houseguests.

A live BB26 watch party is also planned for the opening week, with many Big Brother alums slated to attend.

Some Big Brother alums are hosting a themed cruise. It allows fans to meet them and play games while enjoying time on the water.

Jackson Michie from BB21 shared pictures of his new baby. Jackson got married, and his wife recently gave birth.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the new spin-off that debuted on CBS this past winter: Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Big Brother fans have also been sharing their excitement about the new season. Soon, the producers will reveal the cast, a theme, and what possible twists could be in store.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.