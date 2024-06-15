Big Brother fans getting excited about BB26

Big Brother fans are getting excited about the new season.

CBS teased BB26 with a new promo and got fans buzzing on social media.

We still have to wait for the July 17 season premiere, but it’s never too early to get excited about new content.

The producers revealed that the BB26 is made entirely of new folks. It will give fans new people to cheer for this summer.

A $750,000 prize is on the line again, and Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here is a link to the BB26 TV promo, which hints that it will somehow be tied to the past.

What are Big Brother fans saying about BB26?

The social media response to the latest BB26 promo has been largely positive.

Many fans are excited for the new season to arrive, with some noting that it should have started even earlier.

July 17 does seem like a late start date when many past seasons have begun in June. Maybe CBS is worried that the Summer Olympics on NBC could drown out BB26 if it doesn’t start strong.

“Kinda excited for #BB26,” one X user posted with a GIF of Kaysar Ridha.

“Only a month away! I’m so freaking excited & ready to clip, laugh, judge & above all enjoy every minutes of live feeds w/you all while we have them! #BB26,” a popular Big Brother account posted with a GIF of Izzy Gleicher from BB25.

Only a month away! I’m so freaking excited & ready to clip, laugh, judge & above all enjoy every minutes of live feeds w/you all while we have them! 🥰 #BB26 https://t.co/Gb7L3vTOL4 pic.twitter.com/Iu4CSdK4o8 — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) June 15, 2024

“The house is actually cute for the most part!! I love the living room #bb26,” wrote a fan after they watched the new 30-second promo.

The house is actually cute for the most part!! I love the living room ❤️ #bb26 https://t.co/Vfsp8g356R — jordan💫 (@badviibrations) June 14, 2024

Some fans also began posting about the time they will invest in watching the BB26 cast.

“All of us in just over a month when it’s time to root for strangers who live in a house together again #BB26,” a Big Brother fan posted with two images of Amy Pohler from Parks and Recreation.

“There’s nothing we can’t do if we work hard, never sleep, and shirk all other responsibilities in our lives,” her character is seen saying.

It’s true. Big Brother fans who watch episodes and tune in for the live feeds use much of their spare time on the show each summer.

all of us in just over a month when it’s time to root for strangers who live in a house together again #BB26 pic.twitter.com/G0JHaNEjK9 — Tom 🔑 (@tvtalkswithtom) June 14, 2024

More news from Big Brother alums

Two Big Brother alums are on The Traitors 3. A new season of the Peacock reality competition series has already begun filming.

Nicole Anthony from BB21 just celebrated her wedding anniversary. Nicole was the AFH on BB21 and returned for BB22.

Some Big Brother alums have planned a cruise together. It gives fans a way to meet them on the open seas.

There is also a Big Brother 26 watch party set to take place in New York City that fans can attend.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the new spin-off show from this past winter, Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The new season of Big Brother (BB26) has a two-part season premiere on July 17 and July 18.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.