Big Brother 26 house teased with new promo: Check out the new logo and slogan for BB26

A new Big Brother 26 promo was dropped, and it’s exciting.

It appears that the BB26 has a new logo to work with, and the new season will also give a nod to the past.

There is also some conjecture on social media that artificial intelligence could be involved in the summer 2024 season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Big Brother 26 season premiere is on Wednesday, July 17.

The BB26 cast gets a two-night premiere, with Thursday, July 18, as a continuation of opening night.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The $750,000 prize is on the line again, and a new group of houseguests are competing.

Big Brother 26 promo teases a new-look house

“THIS SUMMER. THESE WALLS. WILL TALK,” reads the text over a video tour of the Big Brother house.

The new video also features audio clips from previous seasons playing in the background. It’s certainly a hint about what’s coming, but we don’t know the theme yet.

That slogan likely plays into it, and it’s also probably why rumors of artificial intelligence are popping up in fan chats.

It’s neat that the producers have rolled out a new teaser, even though we haven’t been told who is on the BB26 cast. That announcement and the summer 2024 theme will come later.

Enjoy the teaser below, and leave your thoughts in the comment section. Are you getting excited about Big Brother 26 finally arriving?

🚨 | CBS reveal latest trailer for Season 26 of Big Brother US.



“This summer, these walls will talk.”



Big Brother USA returns July 17 on CBS & Paramount+.#BB26 #BigBrother

🎥 CBS pic.twitter.com/CN8d8LoTpr — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) June 13, 2024

More Big Brother news and notes

Two Big Brother alums are on The Traitors 3, which continues a trend of having former Big Brother houseguests play the reality competition show in Scotland.

Traitors host Alan Cumming also teased that the game has begun, and he has chosen the Traitors for the new season.

Elsewhere, Jackson Michie revealed he is now a father. His wife recently gave birth, and Jackson shared some beautiful photos of their baby. The Big Brother 21 winner has been very busy.

Big Brother All-Star and AFH Nicole Anthony celebrated her wedding anniversary. Nicole from BB21 and BB22 is enjoying married life.

As a reminder, Big Brother 26 debuts with a two-night premiere on July 17 and 18. It kicks off a summer of primetime fun for the new houseguests.

CBS typically reveals the cast list much closer to the season premiere. So we all have to wait a bit longer to learn their names.

Older seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the two seasons featuring All-Stars from the past (BB7 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.