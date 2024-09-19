Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby confirms he is out as BB26 jury roundtable host: Here’s what he had to say

The Big Brother 26 jury will not meet Dr. Will Kirby.

The sad news comes directly from the Big Brother alum: he won’t host the jury roundtable this fall.

Dr. Will Kirby burst onto the scene as a player on Big Brother 2.

Will played the game differently than many players, using his words and relationships to outmaneuver people.

Will didn’t feel it was necessary to win challenges and was content with a plan to work with people and manipulate the game.

After winning BB2, Will returned for Big Brother All-Stars (BB7), where he nearly made it to the end again.

Beginning with Big Brother 15, Will hosted the jury roundtables. He frequently asked the perfect questions, but that time has reportedly passed.

Dr. Will Kirby confirms he is done with Big Brother jury roundtables

“I have nothing but immense gratitude for the @CBSBigBrother producers, the the fans, and most especially, those contestants who entertain us with their dynamic gameplay; I salute them all!” Dr. Will Kirby posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Will also provided the link to an article for Parade, where he further expounded upon his exit message.

“I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season,” Will told Parade.

“It’s simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I’ve had on the show, first as contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing last forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton![sic]” Will’s statement concluded.

I have nothing but immense gratitude for the @CBSBigBrother producers, the the fans, and most especially, those contestants who entertain us with their dynamic gameplay; I salute them all!https://t.co/8FATipGAKZ — Dr. WILL KIRBY (@DrWillKirby) September 18, 2024

Who will be the jury roundtable host for Big Brother 26?

CBS has not weighed in on this situation, so what’s next for the network is unclear.

There are many Big Brother alums who fans would enjoy seeing step in as the roundtable host.

It’s also possible that the producers will tap a celebrity to host the show. Someone like Andy Cohen from Bravo would be an interesting choice.

Promoting from within makes the most sense, though. This is where fans will begin debating who should take over Will’s mantle.

What’s Derrick Levasseur up to? Is Dan Gheesling too busy? Would Tiffany Mitchell be interested? Maybe they will look to a more recent winner, like Jag Bains or Taylor Hale. Stay tuned.

But until then, weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section. Who do you think should host the Big Brother 26 jury roundtable?

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.