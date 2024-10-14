Who won Big Brother 26?

We now know the Big Brother 26 winner. The long season has concluded with a woman taking her place among the best players the game has seen.

It took 90 days to get to the end, but everything concluded on Sunday night. But how would it all end?

Julie Chen Moonves hosted the final episode, during which CBS viewers caught up with the Live Feeds. The network also gave them two hours so that nothing was rushed.

The final three players had been playing out the three-part Head of Household Competition the past few days, and it was time to reveal the results.

The Artificial Intelligence theme was hit-or-miss with fans, but the producers stuck with it until the end.

After suffering through with three nominees per week early on, an angry AI, Angela Murray, and a week living outside, someone was about to be hugely rewarded.

The final two finally set on finale night

Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam Sullivan-Brown made it to the final three.

Makensy won the final Head of Household Competition, which allowed her to choose who would sit next to her in the final two.

Makensy picked Chelsie to go to the final two. It was surprising, as Makensy would have easily beaten Cam for the $750,000 prize.

with mjs final hoh win she has tied jag for most comp wins in a season with 10 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/GDqYgq1CeF — Brad Romano (@BradRomano16) October 14, 2024

Who is the Big Brother 26 winner?

Quinn Martin, Angela Murray, Leah Peters, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, T’Kor Clottey, and Cam voted for the Big Brother 26 winner.

The ladies (Makensy and Chelsie) presented their cases to the BB26 jury, and then it was time to vote. Did Makensy make a $750,000 mistake taking Chelsie to the end? Did Chelsie fail in her jury management?

Chelsie Baham is the winner of Big Brother 26.

CONGRATS TO CHELSIE BAHAM ON WINNING BIG BROTHER 26!!! 👑



damn what a STRONG finish



another great winner in the books#BB26 pic.twitter.com/gdHuT709Ke — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) October 14, 2024

