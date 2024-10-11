Blue Kim from Big Brother 25 does Playboy photoshoot

Playboy came calling for Big Brother 25 alum Blue Kim.

The former houseguest was featured in a new social media post from Playboy, where she was shown doing a recent photoshoot.

Big Brother fans met Blue when she played the game during the summer of 2023.

On the BB25 cast, Blue was involved in a showmance with Jared Fields. It didn’t translate outside of the house.

Blue finished seventh place on BB25, lasting until the Double Eviction on Day 86.

Blue voted for Jag Bains during the season finale, helping him win Big Brother 25.

Playboy shares a photoshoot with Blue Kim

“Meet Blue Kim, a Korean American lifestyle creator based in Los Angeles. She first captured hearts as a fan favorite on CBS’s @CBSBigBrother and has since built a loyal online community,” reads a new social media post from Playboy.

“With her vibrant personality and comedic flair, Blue shares beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content that feels like a conversation with your bestie. Her love for fashion shines through as she embraces bold styles and takes daring risks, inspiring her followers to express themselves fearlessly,” the post continues.

Playboy ends the post on X by telling their readers to “keep an eye out for what’s next from @bluebeachkim.”

The note accompanies a video where Blue participates in a photoshoot. She mentions the experience and describes what’s going on in her life.

“I would say my life is like a runway full of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Blue states while smiling.

“Say what you want, but you can never call me boring,” she adds later in the video.

Blue shares the video on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Blue shared the Playboy video with the credits for her team.

“THE KITTEN IS OFFICIALLY A BUNNY ❤️‍🔥🍒,” Blue captioned the post.

Many Big Brother alums have already left her messages of support.

