When do Big Brother fans vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest? Here’s the details on how to vote

Big Brother fans get to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest again this season.

Someone from the BB26 cast will soon be rewarded with a $50,000 prize.

It will be an interesting vote based on what was posted on social media.

Many Big Brother fans seem intent on awarding the cash prize to someone who didn’t even make it to the jury phase.

If the fans do it, this will be the first time in Big Brother history that it has happened.

Typically, an AFH winner has made it to at least the jury phase, if not the final three on finale night.

When can Big Brother 26 fans begin voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest?

Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest should open on Thursday, October 10. Host Julie Chen Moonves will announce it during the episode, and voting will open after the East Coast airing that night.

It’s an important episode that evening, with the final four houseguests sending one more person to the jury house.

We are getting very close to the season finale, so it’s time to find out how the viewers feel.

If the producers follow the same format from the past, voting for AFH should be open from Thursday night until the morning of the season finale.

How do Big Brother fans vote for AFH this season?

The voting process is an easy one. Fans must go to the Big Brother website and select who they want to win AFH.

To place a vote for the BB26 AFH, you go to this site.

Everyone is on the ballot for AFH this season. Nobody has been disqualified, meaning fans can vote for anyone on the BB26 cast.

Matt Hardeman and Tucker Des Lauriers may receive lots of support due to being fan favorites much earlier in the season.

Despite Matt going home first and Tucker failing to make the jury, Big Brother fans continue to support the fellas.

Below is a video of the BB26 jury getting messages from home.

