Big Brother 26 October schedule: Almost season finale time

The Big Brother 26 October schedule reveals how close we are to the end.

Soon, the BB26 jury will place its votes for the $750,000 winner.

It’s been an odd season of Big Brother, with many fan favorites getting sent home early.

Many Big Brother fans also want to award a participation trophy to folks who went home before the jury phase began.

We could see America’s Favorite Houseguest go to someone sent home before the jury for the first time in Big Brother history.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But first, there is still some business to attend to as the BB26 cast works from five houseguests down to its final three.

Big Brother 26 episode schedule for October

The final Big Brother 26 episodes are listed below.

The season finale is approaching quickly, and then the long winter hiatus begins until Big Brother 27 next summer.

Only five episodes remain, with two of them being two hours each.

We also get a bonus episode on Friday, October 11, which will likely be our recap of the season (led by the final three chatting over a fancy dinner). It may also include the first part of the final Head of Household Competition.

Wednesday episodes are also done. Survivor and The Summit took over the primetime slots on that night.

Episode 35: Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c (two-hour eviction episode).

Episode 36: Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c.

Episode 37: Thursday, October 10 at 8/7c (final four eviction episode).

Episode 38: Friday, October 11 at 8/7c (recap show).

Episode 39: Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c (two-hour season finale).

More from the Big Brother world

Austin from BB17 is reportedly not doing well. Now a professional wrestler, Austin was reportedly hospitalized recently.

Angela Murray is ready for another show. The BB26 cast member spoke about what she wants to do next and whether she would return to play Big Brother.

Leah Peters addressed her relationship with Quinn Martin. She also spoke about being betrayed by Makensy Manbeck and what she regretted about her time in the Big Brother house.

Dr. Will Kirby said he is done as jury host. The Big Brother 2 winner has served as the jury roundtable host for many seasons but will not return to host it for the BB26 cast. It opens the door for someone new to take the reigns.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also has classic seasons from the past, including a recent All-Stars season (Big Brother 22).

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.