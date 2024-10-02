Big Brother alum Austin Matelson reportedly on oxygen recovering from double pneumonia

Austin Matelson was reportedly rushed to the hospital when his fiancee found him collapsed on Friday (September 27).

Since leaving the Big Brother house, his various wrestling names have become better known than Austin.

Many wrestling fans know Austin as Luchasaurus and now as Killswitch. He has become an AEW Trios, Tag Team, and TNT champion, according to wrestling site Fightful.

Big Brother fans met Austin during the BB17 season, where he nearly made it to the end with his showmance, Liz Nolan.

The BB17 season was centered on a twin twist and featured professional poker player Vanessa Rousso. The twin twist had Julia and Liz Nolan switching places in the Diary Room without telling the other players. It was an intriguing twist.

Austin finished fifth place on BB17, with Steve Moses being named the winner over Liz Nolan.

Austin (Killswitch) is reportedly suffering from pneumonia

It has been reported that after Austin was rushed to the hospital, he was found to be suffering from pneumonia in both lungs.

Fightful also reported that his blood oxygen level was below 80 percent, that he had been on oxygen in the days following the incident, and that he should expect a recovery time of over a month.

It sounds like the pneumonia was caught in time, but Austin has a long road ahead. It could also be a while before Killswitch is seen in the wrestling ring.

We hope to hear positive news from Austin soon and that he has a speedy recovery.

For Big Brother fans who haven’t kept up with Austin following his time on the show, he has been very busy with wrestling.

Below is a video showing him in action. He’s the one in the mask.

