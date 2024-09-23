Danielle Reyes shades two-time Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel: ‘we don’t want to hear the voice’

Big Brother All-Star Danielle Reyes has put off “bitter” vibes as fans discuss who should host the BB26 jury roundtable.

Danielle quickly responded when a fan page posted that two-time Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel should do it.

The debate is happening because Dr. Will Kirby is out as the jury roundtable host.

Dr. Will hosted it for many years after winning BB2 and getting invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7).

Danielle appeared on BB7 with Will after finishing as the runner-up on BB3.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games (this past winter) featured Danielle and Nicole as players. Nicole ended up as the winner after also winning Big Brother 18.

Would Nicole Franzel be a good BB26 jury roundtable host?

The idea of Nicole hosting the event was put forward by a Big Brother fan account that thinks she has the resume to do it. She served as a juror on BB16, answered to the jury on BB18, and voted as a jury member on BB22.

Danielle wasn’t keen on that idea.

“The voice, though….we don’t want to hear the voice. Just say’n,” Danielle wrote as her response.

Danielle took a shot at Nicole’s voice. Pic credit: @TheSpoilerGirl1/X

Danielle wants to be the BB26 jury roundtable host

While responding to people online, Danielle tossed out a few names she felt would be good as the jury roundtable host. That included herself.

“Host should be someone with jury experience. Jason Guy, Tiffany, Da’Vonne, Hannah,Jeff Schroeder, Britney H,” Danielle noted when naming potential hosts.

“They will provide an empathetic experience. Host is needed to ensure the jury understands that this isn’t just a popularity contest (although important for social game),” Danielle explained.

Jason was on BB3, Tiffany was AFH on BB23, Da’Vonne was on three seasons, Hannah was on BB23, Jeff was on BB11 and BB13, and Britney Haynes appeared on several seasons and then Reindeer Games.

“Danielle it’s very humble to not mention yourself but being a former juror and someone who got skewered by a bitter jury I feel like you’re the perfect candidate #bb26,” a fan responded to Danielle’s post.

“Don’t get it twisted, I want to do it. I have put this out for several years. If not me…. From a producers POV, I would expect Taylor to get the opportunity,” Danielle said while promoting BB24 winner Taylor Hale.

“She’s the face of BB. She has a huge social media following. She’s posed and will handle the jury accordingly,” Danielle elaborated.

Danielle wants to be the host of the Big Brother jury roundtable. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/X

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.