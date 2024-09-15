Big Brother 26 schedule updated with season finale, Friday night episode

The Big Brother 26 schedule is winding down at CBS.

The network has scheduled the season finale, which is coming up quickly for the BB26 cast.

A $750,000 prize is on the line this summer, and houseguests are getting focused.

Someone will also win $50,000 for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Could Tucker Des Lauriers find enough support to win it?

The BB26 cast needs to finish strong to overcome one of the most embarrassing moments in Big Brother history.

The final episode will also bring back everyone who got sent home before the jury phase. Hopefully, the production will give them time to speak on the finale night.

Updated Big Brother 26 schedule for Fall 2024

Below are the final 12 episodes of Big Brother 26. Many times have shifted, and there is a 90-minute episode coming up on September 25.

The October episodes jump around a lot, including Big Brother leaving Wednesday nights due to the CBS primetime schedule. We also get a Friday night episode on October 11.

Big Brother 26 will reveal its winner on Sunday, October 13.

The September Big Brother 26 episodes:

Episode 27: Sunday, September 15 at 9:30/8:30c.

Episode 28: Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c.

Episode 29: Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c.

Episode 30: Sunday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 31: Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c (90 minutes).

Episode 32: Thursday, September 26 at 8/7c.

Episode 33: Sunday, September 29 at 10:30/9:30c (10p).

The October Big Brother 26 episodes:

Episode 34: Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c (two-hour episode).

Episode 35: Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c.

Episode 36: Thursday, October 10 at 8/7c.

Episode 37: Friday, October 11 at 8/7c.

Episode 38: Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c (two-hour season finale).

That’s right, there are no Big Brother episodes on October 1 or October 8. Wednesday nights are filled up with two other reality competition shows this fall.

Here’s the Survivor 47 cast for fans interested in them. They take over the Wednesday night 8/7c time slot on September 18.

Quinn, a superfan, walking out the big brother house eviction night to see Jerry O’Connell waiting for him #BB26 pic.twitter.com/owjRCXiFkf — Connor (@Connorreality) September 12, 2024

