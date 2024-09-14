Big Brother 26: Quinn Martin says ‘wow, I suck at Big Brother’ and addresses Leah’s kiss denial

Quinn Martin was evicted during Week 8 on Big Brother 26.

He became the first member of the jury. This means he returns on the finale night to vote for the winner.

Until then, Quinn gets to live at the Big Brother jury house. It’s a nice mansion near the Big Brother house, where Quinn can relax and collect his thoughts.

Quinn did some exit interviews after his eviction where he reflected on his Big Brother play and answered pre-submitted questions.

The interviews couldn’t be done live because Quinn is supposed to remain in the dark about any gameplay he wasn’t involved in.

Several of Quinn’s interviews are shared below where he gives animated responses to his interviewers.

Quinn Martin: ‘Wow, I suck at Big Brother’

Quinn was asked about his choices to nominate close allies during his weeks as Head of Household. He put Cedric Hodges on the block when he was the secret HOH and then used Joseph Rodriguez as a replacement nominee during his second HOH week.

Cedric and Joseph got sent home, damaging Quinn’s standing in the game and causing some Big Brother fans to call him a terrible player.

“Looking back on my time and power, wow, I suck at Big Brother!” Quinn told Parade. “Who put this guy on the show?! Idiots, dude! Oh my god. I hate it. I don’t love it. I hate it.”

He explained the decision to nominate Cedric as taking the easy way out because Cedric volunteered.

Quinn didn’t want to nominate Rubina Bernabe that week but regrets creating the situation where Cedric got sent home.

“And then, as far as Joseph, I think that it was so dumb. But my logic was, ‘If I want to last a long time in this game, I have to be willing to make decisions that appeases the house,'” Quinn elaborated.

In hindsight, Quinn said he should have used T’Kor Clottey as the replacement nominee to lengthen his game.

Below is Quinn’s full interview with Parade, where he also says it was a “strategic blunder” by Makensy Manbeck and Cam Sullivan-Brown to vote him out.

Quinn addresses being denied a kiss from Leah Peters

During a recent Big Brother episode, several houseguests were shown as they tried to convince Quinn Martin and Leah Peters to kiss. She declined, and Quinn admitted to being embarrassed during the moment.

“Leah refusing to kiss me in front of the whole house is fully within her right. There is a little thing called consent that we need to respect, and I think that the expectations for her to kiss me just felt a little ludicrous in the moment,” Quinn told EW.

“Unironically, I was so embarrassed in that moment, and was trying to keep it together, and it’s like, I am someone who thinks that things like that — I’m not afraid of PDA or whatever — but it was just like, ‘Hey, maybe don’t try to do that to people,'” Quinn elaborated.

Separately, Leah and Quinn admitted to crushing on each other, so maybe it is something they can explore later.

quinn explaining in his exit interview that he hates physical touch, and leah was the only person he wanted to have a moment with, but it could’ve jeopardized her game. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/svF6LmGalx — sky (@zingbct) September 13, 2024

