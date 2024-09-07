Survivor 47 cast: CBS releases extended video to introduce new castaways

The Survivor 47 cast was announced and we now know the players featured this fall on CBS.

Host Jeff Probst has returned, and a $1 million prize is on the line for these castaways.

The producers stuck with using new players for this latest New Era season, giving viewers more fresh faces to cheer on.

Here is the Survivor 47 cast list and bios for anyone who wants to bookmark it as a reference for this season.

CBS also released an extensive video to introduce the Survivor 47 cast. It includes interviews with the new players, introductions of the bios, and teasers from the new season.

This gives fans a thorough look at the new players and an opportunity to pick their favorites ahead of time.

Survivor 47 releases extensive video of the new cast

Below is a nearly 20-minute video introducing the Survivor 47 cast. We hear directly from the players as they speak about the chance to play Survivor.

The new group includes a radio host, an ER doctor, a flight attendant, a freelance writer, and an ICU nurse.

“I am exuberant, curious, and calculated. Calculated being my favorite word,” Anika Dhar begins the video before she laughs.

Anika is a marketing manager living in Los Angeles, California, and she reveals that her online dating prompt states that she is convinced “I can win Survivor.”

Check out what Anika and the other 17 castaways have to say in the fun video.

More about Survivor 47

The new Survivor season begins with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18. Survivor also returns to its regular time slot at 8/7c on CBS.

Survivor will displace Big Brother episodes, as the BB26 cast has enjoyed that 8/7c time slot for most of the summer. Until the Big Brother season ends, it will air later in the evening after Survivor.

Here’s the updated Big Brother episode schedule, with the show airing until mid-October this year.

Survivor 47 is also a 26-day season (instead of the old 39-day format). Filming was done in Fiji again.

Host Jeff Probst is also talking up Survivor 50 again. The producers are working hard on that upcoming season, even though fans must wait for it to arrive.

Jeff says he has 100 people he wants for Survivor 50, and the theme could depend on which people he decides to bring back. We expect New Era legends in the mix.

An abbreviated version of the Survivor 47 cast introduction video is shared below. It lets the castaways have quick soundbites ahead of the new season.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a season where players competed for a $2 million prize (S40: Winners At War).

Survivor 47 debuts Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on CBS.