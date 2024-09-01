Big Brother 26 schedule: Episodes for September revealed

The Big Brother 26 episode schedule in September is slightly different for the show.

CBS welcomes back Survivor with a new season this fall. Jeff Probst and 18 new castaways filmed their latest installment in Fiji (again).

Survivor 47 airs at 8/7c on Wednesdays, beginning on September 18. This forces Big Brother to move around the schedule a bit.

Sunday showtimes will bounce around for the BB26 cast due to sporting events and primetime shows, likely frustrating Big Brother fans as the month progresses.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 26 season finale airs in mid-October, showing much of the season still must infold.

There is a $750,000 prize awaiting the Big Brother 26 winner. America’s Favorite Houseguest will also receive a $50,000 prize.

The September 2024 schedule for Big Brother 26

Below are the dates and times for the September 2024 episodes of Big Brother 26.

There are several 90-minute episodes in the mix, giving fans some bonus content to enjoy this summer.

Please note the extremely late start time for the episode on Sunday, September 29. Many viewers may need to use DVRs or On Demand to watch it.

Remember that CBS could also shift these times later, so this is the tentative schedule for the next month.

Episode 22: Sunday, September 1 at 9/8c.

Episode 23: Wednesday, September 4 at 8/7c.

Episode 24: Thursday, September 5 at 8/7c.

Episode 25: Sunday, September 8 at 9/8c.

Episode 26: Wednesday, September 11 at 8/7c.

Episode 26: Thursday, September 12 at 8/7c.

Episode 27: Sunday, September 15 at 9:30/8:30c.

Episode 28: Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c.

Episode 29: Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c.

Episode 30: Sunday, September 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 31: Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c (90 minutes).

Episode 32: Thursday, September 26 at 8/7c.

Episode 33: Sunday, September 29 at 10:30/9:30c.

Episode 34: Wednesday, October 2 at 9:30/8:30c (90 minutes).

More news and notes from Big Brother and Survivor

Tucker is home and watching BB26 after his eviction. He has interacted with fans and alums on social media, including numerous mentions of Rubina Bernabe.

Tucker’s goodbye messages were also revealed. He saw what the BB26 cast had to say about him.

Angela’s daughter wants her mom home. She posted on social media and hoped her mom could escape the “nightmare” that the Big Brother house has become for her this summer.

Jeff Probst says he wants 100 people on Survivor 50. The host (and executive producer) wants a special theme for the monumental season.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.