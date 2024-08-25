Survivor 50: Jeff Probst reveals he has ‘100’ alums he ‘would like to see’ for huge season

Survivor host Jeff Probst is hard at work putting together an amazing Season 50 cast.

The topic resurfaced during a recent interview Jeff had with Variety where he was discussing the show’s future.

We will enjoy Survivor 47 this fall on CBS, followed by Survivor 48 in the spring. But people are already looking forward to a huge milestone.

Survivor 50 has become a hot topic thanks to Jeff teasing fans about it at a recent event. He noted that they would turn to alums to celebrate the 50th season.

It’s been a while since Survivor alums have been featured on a season. Survivor 40 (Winners At War) was the last time. Former winners returned to compete for a $2 million prize.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The New Era of Survivor began with Season 41, and the producers introduced new players during each new season filmed in Fiji.

Jeff Probst speaks about the Survivor 50 cast

“We’re trying to figure out who’s gonna play in Survivor 50. We know it’s gonna be returning players,” Jeff Probst teased Variety during a new interview.

“We started out with a list of around 200, like, every person we would like to see, regardless of whether they want to do it or not,” Jeff added.

That’s a huge list. But it’s likely a list that included every fan-favorite, former winner, or player with unfinished business that the producers enjoyed watching on the show.

“And then we got the list down to 125 and now I have it down to around 100,” Jeff elaborated to Variety.

They certainly can’t do a Survivor season with 100 players, but having more than enough alums to put together the perfect season is admirable.

It’s also possible that some people on the list will turn them down. Family, jobs, or not wanting to go through another grueling season are all reasons a returning player might say no.

“I printed out their faces on 4×6 magnetic sheets with their names, the season they first played, and how old they will be if they play in 50,” Jeff noted before stating that he is going to put them all up on a whiteboard as he digs deep to produce a season that will satisfy and honor the fans.

We must patiently wait (for now) while Jeff works on that Survivor 50 cast list. And we get to enjoy three more new seasons before it even arrives.

More news from the world of Survivor

A new Big Brother houseguest is friends with a Survivor alum. She is part of the BB26 cast but has revealed she is close friends with a former Fiji Islands star.

Here is a new Survivor 47 teaser that has been released. It’s in addition to the full-length trailer that CBS is advertising.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the 40th season where everyone competed for a $2 million prize.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.