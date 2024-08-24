Big Brother 26 houseguest is friends with a Survivor fan-favorite

Big Brother fans met T’Kor Clottey when she was introduced as part of the BB26 cast.

T’Kor used to go by Dinah Clottey and went to the same college as a Survivor fan-favorite.

T’Kor went to the University of Chicago and became known for her crochet business.

Big Brother fans have seen several items T’Kor made on the Live Feeds, including several hats that houseguests have been wearing.

While promoting her business, T’Kor recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Her friend from the University of Chicago later went on Survivor and helped to promote her business.

Xander Hastings is friends with a Big Brother houseguest

Survivor fans met Xander Hastings during Season 41. He became a fan favorite during the first season of the New Era, making it to the jury vote.

Xander finished in third place as the Survivor 41 jury named Erika Casupanan the winner. Deshawn Radden finished as the first runner-up.

“My friend Dinah is so talented👀!!! Just look at these awesome cardigans we’re wearing🔥🔥,” Xander captioned an Instagram post.

“She made them by hand!! and she crochets cardigans, sweaters, beanies, and other knitwear for people all over the world. She runs her company @tkorcouture all by herself!! Go check it out and support her business❤️🦋⚡️,” Xander added.

The post (shared below) features Xander and T’Kor (Dinah) posing in crocheted cardigans that she made by hand. He also provides a link to her business page, where you can find more items she has created.

Below is a brief clip from when T’Kor was on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Survivor 41 with Xander Hastings is also streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024. Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.