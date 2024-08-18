Big Brother’s Angela was on Let’s Make A Deal (twice) and Dr. Phil: See the video footage

Long before she arrived at the Big Brother house, Angela Murray appeared on another hit TV show.

More than 11 years ago, Angela met host Wayne Brady during her first appearance on Let’s Make A Deal.

She would later appear on Let’s Make A Deal again and was even featured during an episode of Dr. Phil.

Being on television so often has led some Big Brother fans to accuse Angela of being a “plant” on the show.

Here’s what the BB bosses had to say about that as they addressed the conspiracy theory.

“I came to play big,” Angela told Wayne as she chose cards early in her appearance on Let’s Make a Deal.

After selecting successfully and not getting a zonk, Angela stated, “I came to go big,” as she continued playing.

The full video (it’s not great quality) of Angela appearing on Let’s Make A Deal is shared below. See how she did:

Big Brother shares video clips from Angela on Let’s Make A Deal

The folks at Big Brother have been open about knowing Angela was on other shows, including her stops at The Price Is Right and Dr. Phil.

Below is a recent clip they shared on Instagram that splices Angela’s two Let’s Make A Deal appearances.

“Our TV MOM is at it again 😌 #BB26 #BigBrother #LMAD,” reads the caption.

Angela on The Price Is Right

Earlier this season, the Big Brother social media team shared a clip of Angela on The Price Is Right after she caused much chaos during Week 1 of BB26.

“Our TV mom is at it again — but this time on #TPIR! 🤩#gameshow #ThePriceIsRight #BigBrother #mom #tv,” read the caption to that video.

Angela on Dr. Phil

A Dr. Phil event featured Angela and her family. This episode originally aired in 2021 and showcased Angela on the stage again. You also get to meet members of Angela’s family as they speak with Dr. Phil.

More from Angela and Big Brother 26

Angela’s boss has weighed in on her BB behavior. She feels Angela plays a character on the show and doesn’t take reality TV seriously.

The boss also reported how BB fans contacted Angela’s workplace due to her Big Brother appearance.

We will see much more from Angela as the Big Brother 2024 season continues.

She wasn’t part of the BB26 prank wars, but it’s an interesting development that could be featured in a future episode.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV (free).

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.