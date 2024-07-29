Angela Murray’s boss says her job is safe and addresses the Big Brother 26 controversy

Big Brother 26 brought the drama early for viewers.

The season barely began before a feud between Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman surfaced.

Then Angela blew up on Matt in the kitchen after she won Head of Household.

Many fans felt Angela went too far, including when she kept calling Matt “crazy eyes” in front of the other players.

Social media has been in an uproar since that moment, with many Big Brother fans accusing Angela of bullying Matt.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some Big Brother fans even contacted Angela’s real estate agency in Salt Lake City to get her fired.

Angela’s boss responds to the Big Brother controversy

After an influx of people contacted the place where Angela works (Utah’s Elite Realtors), her boss disabled the link to Angela’s online bio. It was an effort to stop fans from continuing to disrupt people as they worked.

Angela’s boss (Liz Sears) spoke to TMZ and said she was “dumbfounded” by how people reacted to reality TV. She also called reality TV “fake” and said it was “weird” and “funny” that people were attacking Angela over a TV show.

Liz also spoke with TMZ about a strategy she claims Angela has used on BB26.

She says that Angela is intentionally being the villain as a strategy and that Angela is actually “sweet, kind, smart, clever, and fun.”

Angela’s page at the firm has already been restored, and her boss hopes people stop taking Big Brother so seriously.

There are also Big Brother fans supporting Angela who feel the fans complaining about her wouldn’t have survived earlier seasons of the show.

Either way, Angela could have some difficult questions asked of her by host Julie Chen Moonves when her time on BB26 ends.

people moaning about Angela is making me root for her EVEN HARDER than i was before



TEAM ANGELA!!! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/mhtyIoS9U1 — Tom 🔑 (@tvtalkswithtom) July 29, 2024

More from Big Brother 26

Matt Hardeman did an ET interview where he addressed Angela. He spoke about the blowup, his regret in the game, and his new friendship with Kenney Kelley.

Chef Lisa Weintraub shocked fans with what she did to the Have-Not pillows. The footage from the Live Feeds led to much pushback on social media.

And many fans were frustrated by problems with the Big Brother Live Feeds. Fans have felt they are missing the “good stuff” this summer.

For anyone who wants some spoilers, here are the Week 2 POV results and final nominees. One of those nominees goes home during the August 1 episode.

If you think Angela was bullying Matt, you wouldn’t be able to handle old school big brother #bb26 pic.twitter.com/IcAkrMofh6 — Brenna (@realitybrenna) July 28, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. This is a 90-day season that ends this fall.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday at 9/8c, Wednesday at 8/7, and Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.