Matt Hardeman gives new post-Big Brother interview, talks biggest regret, Angela blowup, and Kenney friendship

His time on Big Brother 26 may be over, but Matt Hardeman has been sharing a lot about his experience.

Matt got evicted by an 8-3 vote when he remained in the block to end Week 1. Kenney Kelley was the other nominee, but he had more voting support.

A tech sales rep from Roswell, Georgia, when he entered the house, Matt developed a close bond with Makensy Manbeck almost immediately.

A showmance between Matt and Makensy was developing, possibly making the duo a target early on. It certainly caught the attention of the first Head of Household, Angela Murray.

Matt’s Big Brother experience was marred by a blowup Angela had when she came downstairs for breakfast one day. Many Big Brother fans even felt Angela had bullied Matt.

Now that Matt’s game is over, he has been giving interviews and answering questions about his time on BB26.

Entertainment Tonight interviews Matt Hardeman from BB26

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale works for Entertainment Weekly now, and she did the post-show interview with Matt Hardeman from BB26.

Matt spoke about being disappointed at being the first one out, but he still wanted to visit the homes of every member of the BB26 cast. He even stated that he would visit Angela in Salt Lake City.

Matt later spoke about being “stereotyped” by Angela as she said he was someone the ladies would flock to and he would be in a showmance. Taylor pointed out that Angela’s prediction came true.

His regret was going to the HOH Room to straighten out Angela’s perceptions. It didn’t go well and led to Angela blowing up on him in front of the cast.

They then spoke about when Angela came down to the kitchen, berating Matt and calling him “crazy eyes” and other names. Matt was shocked about it.

Matt felt his mom would still be proud of him – even though his game was short. And he was also excited to learn that Kenney was an undercover police officer (not a food truck owner). He enjoyed the time he had with Kenney this summer.

Below is the full interview, where Matt answers even more questions from Taylor.

