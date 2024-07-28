Big Brother fans upset with live feed outages as Angela fights with BB26 cast

The Big Brother Live Feeds have been up and down a lot over the past few days.

Following many complaints about Angela Murray’s behavior, the people running the feeds may have responded. But not in the way fans had hoped.

It seems like each time Angela begins getting heated with another houseguest, the feeds go down for a bit.

Conspiracy theorists within the Big Brother fandom claim this is a way for Paramount+ to kill interest and remove the option for feeds in future seasons.

Meanwhile, the fans who keep trying to watch the feeds are experiencing elevated frustrations as they continue to go down during interesting conversations.

Angela Murray went after Matt Hardeman during Week 1, but the entire sequence of events may be extremely tame compared to what has happened in the previous season.

Big Brother fans complain about the Live Feeds being up and down

Below are some thoughts that Big Brother fans have shared this weekend about their frustrations with the BBLF.

“There’s no point in paying for feeds if you’re going to go down every time there’s any conflict. We don’t pay to watch people brush their teeth, lay out in the sun, and cook food. #BB26,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

A fan is upset with the BBLF situation. Pic credit: RealityRobbed/X

A fan hoping the production team was saving the fights and blowups to show them in future episodes was disappointed. They pointed out a Week 1 blowup that never made it to an episode.

“And the other day when they blocked the last Angela blow up with Lisa, I said…maybe they’ll show it on the episode. But noooo they didn’t. So WTH are you blocking feeds @CBSBigBrother #bb26 #bblf,” the fan wrote.

And the other day when they blocked the last Angela blow up with Lisa, I said…maybe they’ll show it on the episode. But noooo they didn’t. So WTH are you blocking feeds @CBSBigBrother #bb26 #bblf pic.twitter.com/psN7PFenCd — MommagO45🧡🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇻🇮🇦🇬🌻 (@GeraldineWarr3) July 27, 2024

Many fans who have watched the feeds continuously for years are starting to lose interest.

“The more the feeds are down, the less I care when they come back on. #BB26,” shared a long-time Big Brother fan account.

The more the feeds are down, the less I care when they come back on. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/n1OLfWHHEN — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 28, 2024

Many important game conversations are indeed getting missed when the feeds are down. It has disrupted how the live feed subscribers keep up with their favorite hamsters this season. Especially when the feeds come back and the houseguests have moved on to something else.

“Feeds down for 1+ hour. Finally comes back on. Angela gone. Rest of HGs in backyard talking about nothing. wow. #BB26,” noted an aggravated fan.

Feeds down for 1+ hour. Finally comes back on. Angela gone. Rest of HGs in backyard talking about nothing. wow. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Olh9ffPfwX — olive🤭🥥🌴 (@Hailravioli) July 27, 2024

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds

Here are spoilers about the Week 2 Power of Veto. The power has already been won and sets up the eviction targets for Thursday night (August 1).

Fans were also upset with what Lisa Weintraub did to the Have-Not pillows, leading to outrage on social media.

Before his eviction, Matt Hardeman revealed his plans for after BB26. He returns to the Big Brother stage for the season finale.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday at 9/8c, Wednesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.