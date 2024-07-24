Big Brother 26 episode clip: Angela attacks Matt, Diary Room reactions revealed

The Big Brother Live Feeds had lots of action during the first week.

One notable instance of chaos was when Angela Murray went after Matt Hardeman. And it all played out on the live feeds.

Angela has been playing the game hard – similar to how Brandon “Frenchie” French did on Big Brother 23.

Frenchie got targeted in Week 2, and his stay in the Big Brother house became short-lived. Is Angela heading down that same road?

Regarding Angela going after Matt, it happened early Saturday morning as she came down from her Head of Household Room.

Angela began railing at Matt as the rest of the BB26 cast watched, turning it into a spectacle as she made fun of his appearance.

Angela goes after Matt in episode clip

Below is a clip from the July 24 episode of Big Brother 26. Several sources have shared it online, with this one coming from BB21 alum Kat Dunn.

The clip shows Angela going after Matt from different camera angles than what people saw on the live feeds.

We also get to see and hear the Diary Room reactions of the many people involved in the altercation.

If you haven’t seen this showdown between Angela and Matt, watch the video below and then weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section.

Kat referred to some houseguests as “unhinged” this season, leading to dramatic conversations on the live feeds.

same fight, different angle. this will never get old😂👏👏



the way its been ONE WEEK and already so much has gone down, like the matt vs angela showdown 😭 these houseguests are truly unhinged #bb26 pic.twitter.com/ZCh1nwrprQ — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) July 24, 2024

More news and notes from the Big Brother 26 season

Here are spoilers about the final Week 1 nominees. This came after the Veto Competition was played and the Veto Meeting was hosted.

Due to the final nominations that were set, Kenney Kelley talked about quitting the show. He likely won’t exit the house before the Eviction Ceremony, but he had refused to campaign to save himself after saying he missed his family. He can also save himself by winning the AI Arena Challenge on July 25.

The BB26 cast also posed for their swimsuit photos. It has become a yearly event for each Big Brother cast, and they do it in the backyard to show their fun in the sun.

Make sure to note that CBS has changed the Big Brother episode schedule again. The reality competition show didn’t even finish its first week before episode times changed. Here is a look at the updated schedule.

Below is the unedited version of Angela vs Matt in front of the BB26 cast. It comes directly from the BBLF.

9 minutes of Angela flaming tf out of Matt in front of the entire house LMAO #bb26 pic.twitter.com/E225eJOIA8 — sal (@sanguinesal) July 20, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Live feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.