Big Brother spoilers: First Veto Meeting results for BB26 cast

The Big Brother 26 cast participated in its first Veto Meeting of the season.

It’s been a busy first week for these hamsters, with Angela Murray serving as the first Head of Household and running things.

Angela has had a messy week as the HOH, but she still controlled the nominations and got a chance to make another move at the Veto Meeting.

The nominees for the week were Kenney Kelley, Kimo Apaka, and Lisa Weintraub.

Angela had stated that Kenney was her primary target, and spoke to Lisa about her being a pawn.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Being a pawn in Week 1 is risky, but it’s also a shot to show what you can do in the game.

Big Brother 26 spoilers about the first Veto Meeting

Lisa won the Power of Veto for Week 1, so she got to host the Veto Meeting. She took herself off the block, forcing Angela to name a replacement nominee.

Angela had to decide whether to use another “pawn” here or put another eviction target on the block.

The word pawn goes into parentheses now, because the more people she puts on the block, the bigger the target on her back becomes in Week 2.

Angela blew up at Matt Hardeman over the weekend, so this was an opportunity to strike first before he came after her later.

The Veto Meeting happened mid-day on Monday (July 22), and Lisa saved herself from the block.

Angela named Matt as the replacement nominee.

The final nominees for the week are Kenney, Kim, and Matt.

Angela is nuts, but sister has taste!

Asked for Janet as her HOH music AND a Jodeci fan!? 😂



Gooped me a bit. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/i1DoDuS2k7 — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) July 22, 2024

Big Brother 26 heads toward the first Eviction Ceremony

Someone gets sent home during the July 25 episode. It will be an interesting night as a bonus competition is shown between the three nominees.

One person will win the eviction night challenge and gain safety from the block. One of the remaining people on the block will become the first person sent home.

Due to how Angela has been playing the game, she could become the Week 2 target for eviction. She is an easy target if the house decides they want her out after a chaotic first week in charge.

More from the Big Brother Live Feeds

Here’s a breakdown of the many alliances on BB26. Not every alliance will survive, and it could come down to who takes power in Week 2.

We also have the first BB26 showmance, but can this duo survive the summer together?

Matt's eating ice cream straight out of the container, and I'd vote him out just for that 🤷‍♂️ #bb26 pic.twitter.com/VEtAwagQZD — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) July 21, 2024

All previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the extended 90-minute episode from July 21.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.