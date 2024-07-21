Big Brother 26 alliances: Breaking down all the inner workings of the BB26 cast

Early Big Brother 26 alliances have already set a tone for the new season.

Several larger alliances have been calling the shots, and a few two-person (final two) agreements have been made.

These early-season alliances don’t always last, but they can set a path for how a BB26 cast will interact.

The alliances can also indicate who is playing the game too hard during the first week.

One person who will be accused of playing too hard is Angela Murray, but for more reasons than the number of alliances she is in.

Since none of these alliances have been revealed on the Big Brother episodes yet (at the writing of this article), be prepared for some spoilers below.

Big Brother 26 alliances forming left and right

Below are some of the primary alliances that have surfaced through the first few days of the game. After the alliances, we have a chart with the full BB26 cast list to match names with faces.

Primary unnamed alliance from early on: Angela Murray, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Cedric Hodges, Chelsie Baham, Leah Peters, Joseph Rodriguez, Quinn Martin, and Rubina Bernabe.

The Collective: Cam, Cedric, Chelsie, Joseph, Quinn, Angela, T’Kor Clottey, and Kimo.

The Barbershop: Cedric, Cam, Leah, Matt Hardeman, and Makensy Manbeck.

Girls Alliance: Makensy, Leah, Brooklyn, Rubina, and Chelsie.

The Core (CCC): Cam, Cedric, and Chelsie.

The Pentagon: Brooklyn and Quinn and CCC.

Below are the smaller alliances and two-person groups.

Golden Girlies: Angela and Brooklyn’s final two.

Joseph and Tucker Des Lauriers’ final two.

Lisa and Leah.

T’Kor and Kimo.

Matt, Makensy, and Leah.

Quinn and Angela.

Tucker and Angela.

Matt and MJ

Angela blew up at Matt on the Big Brother Live Feeds. It brought some intense drama to the BB26 house during Week 1.

This stemmed from Angela being in a power position and her growing paranoia about what might happen in Week 2. She is creating some enemies who might target her when she is no longer Head of Household.

Here are the Power of Veto results from Week 1. The first Veto Competition followed three people getting nominated for eviction.

And here are details on America’s Veto. We learned more about the upgraded power when a houseguest explained it to their allies.

Below is another new chat about an alliance that could form from the Week 1 results. Stay tuned.

Lisa wants to form a core alliance with Her, Leah, Quinn, Cam and T’kor #BB26 pic.twitter.com/yOCmQxz3XG — Tess (@tess79769155) July 21, 2024

